How outsourcing can help relieve workloads and drive business growth

Knowing when to outsource and what to outsource can help you navigate your business needs and goals.

If you own or operate a small business, “you become chief of IT, HR, compliance, and financials; you are the C-suite,” says Kara Hoogensen, senior vice president of Benefits and Protection at Principal®.

All of that can be empowering and energizing–until it isn’t. In fact, three out of four entrepreneurs worry about their mental health.1 The stress of operating a business–and serving in all those C-suite roles–can be part of the problem. If you or your employees are doing too much, outsourcing one or several business-critical functions can help. But how do you decide whether you need to outsource, and what you should outsource? Here’s how to figure it out. 1. Evaluate everyone’s workload. The average business owner works a lot–about twice as much as regular employees.2 And the boundaries between work and home often get stretched (or broken entirely).

Sometimes that’s seasonal–a busy stretch for a growing landscaping business, for example–but sometimes it’s not. “There’s a saying that’s something like, ‘Culture is how you feel about work on Sunday evening,’” says Amy Friedrich, president of Benefits and Protection at Principal. “Running a small business is always a heavy lift for owners.” Long hours may be specific to one person or team, so the solution for you or others who are working too much may not be outsourcing, but delegation. If you’re able to delegate, you may find a surprising benefit: retaining employees. The opportunity for career growth is the second most-cited reason employees resign from new jobs (pay is number one).3 If you think delegating versus outsourcing is a solution, start by asking employees if they want to do or learn more. If it’s the latter, reskilling might be another solution. It can open doors for new types of work, help team members take the next steps in their careers, and help retain trusted employees (and their institutional knowledge).

But if workloads really are an insurmountable hurdle, it’s also helpful to evaluate their impact on business growth. 2. Consider your business’s growth. You have hundreds of ideas for your business this year, next year, in five years, and beyond. But if you’re not able to get to any of them–much less prioritize the list–you may be missing out on ways to strengthen your business. If that’s the case, and if delegation isn’t an option, it might be time to consider outsourcing. 3. Check in with your business leadership network. Mentors, colleagues, and people in various organizations or associations you’re part of are all sources to survey about what they’re outsourcing and why. They may also provide valuable intel about what different services cost.

Jerrod Johnson, cofounder and chief values officer of BLK & Bold in Des Moines, Iowa, has leaned into a network at all stages of the business’s growth. “We are not doing this alone, and we haven’t done this alone from when it was just an idea,” he says. “We have relied on industry experts–people who are within our sphere of influence–to help inform our decisions. 4. Categorize potential needs and establish a budget. Plenty of necessary business functions–social media, marketing, bookkeeping, technology, sourcing, financial planning, tax advising, and human resources–can be outsourced. Start with a list of areas and rank them from “urgent” to “nice to have.” As you’re doing your evaluation, also consider:

Is the outsourcing temporary or permanent? For example, once you reach a certain number of employees, would you prefer to hire a full-time human resources manager? Set criteria for when to make the switch so you have a baseline.

For example, once you reach a certain number of employees, would you prefer to hire a full-time human resources manager? Set criteria for when to make the switch so you have a baseline. Do you have the budget for more specialized services? Simple administrative tasks may cost less than more specialized services such as information technology, but the impact may be more critical for the latter. That specialized knowledge might come with added benefits, too. “Our financial professional and the team that they have around them help us scale as we reach certain milestones and look at planning, whether it’s benefits, attracting talent, or understanding what the competitive market is,” says Johnson. 5. Plan for the impact on your day to day. While outsourcing promises to relieve some work pressures, it also comes with tradeoffs. You will have to onboard whoever you hire, and set terms of payment and turnaround. You’ll also have to review the work, which may mean ceding control. 6. But remember the benefits of outsourcing. You probably started or joined a smaller business because you wanted to build something from the ground up. Outsourcing may help you get back to what you really want to do, not what you have to do. Take Kori Covrigaru, owner of PlanOmatic in Denver, Colorado; he leans on his outsourced financial professional, but the relationship is simply an extension of his business. “[They] help educate our people so that they can get the most out of their benefits,” he says. Like other owners, Covrigaru may not have the time or the in-depth knowledge to explain to an employee what he or she needs to know about benefits or retirement–and he has other priorities. “Surrounding myself with the right team, [including] a financial professional, allows me to take care of doing my job, which is being a business owner.”

What solutions does your business need to grow? Find tools and expertise at principal.com/businesses.

BLK & Bold and PlanOmatic are not affiliates of any member company of the Principal Financial Group®. BLK & Bold and PlanOmatic employee viewpoints may not be representative of other clients’ experiences. The subject matter in this communication is educational only and provided with the understanding that Principal® is not rendering legal, accounting, investment or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel, financial professionals, and other advisors on all matters pertaining to legal, tax, investment or accounting obligations and requirements. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Company®. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Principal Securities, Inc., member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Referenced companies are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392.​ ©2024 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

3648717-062024 1Inc. 2Score