How to Attract Millennials, Bring Them on Board, and Keep Them Happy

In 2014, Jellyvision got a surprise. Crain’s Chicago Business recognized our small-but-fast-growing technology company as the best employer in Chicago for Millennials.

We were honored. And it has certainly helped our recruiting efforts. But I’ve got to be totally honest with you–we’ve never done anything specifically to attract Millennials. Or Boomers. Or Gen Xers. (We were selected as best employer for Gen Xers in 2015. Go figure.) It’s true that, like many tech companies, we have a high percentage of Millennials on staff. But it’s not like we go out of our way to hire people born between 1980 and 1994 or treat them any differently than their older counterparts once they’re in the saddle. And yet, Millennials really like us. We get more than 3,800 job applications from people in that age group each year. But we also get more than 3,800 job applications from people who are not Millennials. So, what does that mean?

We think it means that if you can attract great talent, you can attract great talent, regardless of age. However, since this post has the title it does, I am honor-bound to crack the vault on the super-secret, proprietary, three-step Jellyvision formula (read: common sense guidelines) for attracting and retaining Millennials-;and everybody else. Let’s begin.

Step 1. Make sure your company is attractive to current employees. You know the most effective recruiting tactic I’ve ever seen? Cultivating a workplace culture where employees feel trusted and believe in your values. Happy employees who find meaning in their efforts attract amazing candidates. How could they not? The energy happy employees give off is infectious, and if your candidates detect an authentic sense of pride and satisfaction in everyone they meet during the recruiting process, they’re more likely to jump onboard.

Step 2: Let candidates know how you’ll make the opportunity worth their while. This step has nothing to do with the competitive compensation, benefits, and physical amenities your company can offer. You have to have these things because everybody else has them. They won’t distinguish your company as more special than the other companies who are vying for the same candidate. They are merely table stakes. If you want your offer to move from competitive (read: adequate) to extraordinary, demonstrate that you can offer the things that every candidate wants, but which are so very hard to find: truly meaningful work; colleagues they will like and laugh with; and managers who will help them grow, treat them with respect at all times, and trust them to do great work.

How can you demonstrate all those things? Your employees should do it for you. Please see step 1. Step 3. Accept the fact that “Millennial” is a crude and simplistic label that turns lots of people off. Unless you want your vision care premiums to skyrocket as a result of increased eye-rolling injuries among twenty-something hires, it’s best to just drop the word “Millennial” from your vocabulary.

I’ve read that Millennials are “good multitaskers,” “respect positions and titles,” and “want structure and stability.” But I’ve experienced many people of that age who don’t like multitasking and actively lobby to focus on one project at a time, don’t care about titles, and want the freedom to solve problems in their own way. The point is: why make assumptions based on what are essentially stereotypes? Instead, remember that how one is motivated at work has much less to do with their race or sex or sexual orientation or religion–or age–than it has to do with their individual character. So, how do you figure out what buttons to press to get a talented individual excited about working for your company? Ask them: What do you care about? What do you love doing? What working relationships have you had that you most cherish? What was it about those relationships that worked for you? In short, you listen.

Look, no matter what, you’re going to work hard to find a great person who can not only perform the functions required by a particular position but who also fits within the culture of your organization. And if you’re looking to hire hundreds of those great people all at the same time, I understand wanting to make generalizations to make you feel like you are recruiting more efficiently. But you won’t be. Because people–especially extraordinarily talented people–will regularly defy your assumptions. And they will smell you making them. They will smell you putting them into a mold. Instead, build all of your recruiting and retention efforts around the indisputable truth that each of us want to be treated as the individuals we see ourselves to be. With imagination, you can build a scalable system that gives thousands of recruits and employees personalized attention. Then you will be able to deliver the magic so few organizations can: making each candidate feel understood, respected, and appreciated.