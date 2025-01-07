How to Keep Your Employees Forever

Have you ever noticed that some companies seem to have no turnover? Is there a competitor in your industry that seems to hang on to its people no matter the state of the economy? What’s going on there? What does it take, in today’s war for talent, to hang on to the employees you already have?

While every company culture is different, those with little turnover typically have some common practices or attributes that bind teams more closely to them and make them impervious to poachers. Consider these: Leaders who are trustworthy-;transparent, approachable, believable, honest, and fair

Employees who are paid fairly and are rewarded with meaningful work, opportunities to develop their skills, and appreciation for their contributions

Company cultures that are strong and positive, with an emphasis on being a good corporate citizen involved in the communities in which the organization operates

Benefits designed specifically for the company’s workforce This last point is an overlooked opportunity for many organizations. Asking your employees about what is important to them beyond a fair and competitive compensation package may yield surprising answers. Organizations like World at Work, SHRM, and a wide range of other total rewards (compensation and benefits) experts can provide information about what other companies are offering, as well as the current common or usual practices. No one knows what will work to retain your employees better than your employees! Common benefits like health insurance, preventive health and wellness programs, retirement savings options, leave policies, flexible working arrangements, family-focused benefits, skills and career development programs are all table stakes in today’s more challenging talent retention and acquisition environment. Additionally, increasing federal, state, and municipal regulations mean that some aspects of these common benefits are not “nice to haves,” but rather legally required “must haves.”