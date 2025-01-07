6 R’s: Linking Doing Good to Employee Development

As the socially conscience Millennials dominate the workforce and consumer markets, businesses of all sizes can no longer afford to ignore social and philanthropic engagement. Over 86 million Millennials will represent over 40% of the total working population.

The Global, and Socially Conscious Consumer report was based on the Global Survey on Corporate Social responsibility, a survey of over 29,000 Internet respondents in 58 countries. The report notes over 43% of the global respondents agreed they spent more on products and services from companies that have implemented programs to give back. Companies are meeting this demand through multiple forms of engagement: cause marketing, employee volunteer programs, ProBono Services, Volunteer Time Off, Matched Giving, and Philanthropic Grant Contributions. Although these are high-impact employee benefits, companies can gain more than a socially conscious reputation and engaged employees, they can cultivate talent. Don’t just Do Good; Design Leadership and Skill Development The Principal Financial Group is a Global Corporate Leader with United Way Worldwide and a Spirit of America United Way Worldwide award winner. We support United Way Worldwide because they align with our mission to support the financial and social well-being for individuals through health, education, and income. Nearly 75% of our U.S. employees participate in the national campaign, rising over $7.02 million across the country in 2014. The campaign is designed to engage employees in philanthropic efforts as well as cultivate leadership development, project management, and communication skills for our employees.

As you reflect on your company size, selection of a philanthropic program, employee engagement and talent development, seek to find opportunities for employees to engage at various levels to enhance their professional growth. It is not uncommon for small to mid-size business to have all employee participation within their philanthropic programs. You can create a win-win strategy for your small to mid-size business. For example, senior leaders at The Principal nominate individuals to serve on the campaign cabinet, as leaders and employees can self-select to become ambassadors for the project. Each campaign and leader receives training, a handbook and skill development on how to creatively launch and lead a campaign. Over the campaign, United Way Ambassadors receive key training on communication and advocacy to support the workplace giving program. Each is designed to support the social impact of the campaign in our communities while cultivating a stronger workforce in the areas of leadership, project management, skill-based development, and creativity for our employees. 6 R’s for Linking Your Philanthropic Program to Development