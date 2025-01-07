Sponsored Content
The One Employee Benefit You Need to Think Harder About
If you want to get the very best from everyone at your company, give them a true sense of ownership. Here’s how.
BY JERRY RIPPERGER, VICE PRESIDENT - CONSULTING FOR RETIREMENT AND INVESTOR SERVICES AT THE PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP
Ownership matters. It matters to governments, companies, and employees. Countries have gone to war, business owners have mortgaged everything they have, and employees have changed careers to obtain the benefits of ownership. They don’t do this because of some guarantee, but rather for the opportunity to receive the potential benefits.
This is obvious as we look at the 2015 winners of The Principal 10 Best Companies for Employee Financial Security. The Principal 10 Best is a national program that recognizes small- and medium-sized businesses that have a strong commitment to their employees’ total financial security, and they often reap the rewards of a more highly-engaged workforce.
These winning companies understand the power of ownership and strive to provide it to their employees. They understand that providing opportunities for ownership benefits both the employee and the company and is an investment in their collective future. They also understand that ownership can take many forms and can be part of the benefit program for both for profit and not for profit organizations.
This year half of the winners (Alterman Group, Inc.,Customized Energy Solutions,Fishbowl,MZA Associates Corporation and USD Group LLC) sponsor an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). An ESOP is a qualified defined contribution retirement plan that is invested primarily in the stock of the sponsoring company. Employees are invested in, and share in, the success of the company because they are no longer only employees; they are now employee owners. Company success leads to larger retirement plan balances encouraging higher levels of performance and typically resulting in better employee retention. Customized Energy Solutions, for example, boasts a 1 percent voluntary turnover rate.
Two of the 2015 winners are credit unions; Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union and Michigan State University Federal Credit Union. By definition, credit unions were established to share ownership with their members, including their employees. The benefits of this form of ownership are typically demonstrated through higher rates of returns on deposits and lower rates on loans.
Another of the winners is a not for profit organization, the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. Given that “Employee Benefits” is literally its middle name, it’s not surprising that excel at creating financial security. This organization shares a mission with its members and employees. This shared ownership of purpose is an integral part of how they attract and retain employees.
Companies can also create ownership for key decisions through the design of their benefit program. In my next blog post we will look at that dimension of ownership and how these companies are both thought and practice leaders.
