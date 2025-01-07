Perks Aren’t Culture: 3 (Sort of) Easy Steps for Creating an Authentically Great Place to Work

Perks like foosball tables and organic snacks are nice and everything, but here’s the thing: they do bupkis for attracting and retaining quality employees.

Perks like foosball tables and organic snacks are nice and everything, but here’s the thing: they do bupkis for attracting and retaining quality employees. In a way, they’re about as important as the number of bathrooms in your office–good to know they’re there, but not the reason why I’m choosing to work with you.

Don’t get me wrong. Fun perks are great to tout on job ads, can go a long way toward making your workplace more comfortable, and do a decent job of making happy employees slightly happier. But even the most extravagant of perks (beer fridge! cheese cave! macramé adventure club!) are meaningless to employees who aren’t finding any joy in their work. Put another way: I’ve never had a departing employee send a tear-stained, company-wide, last-day email telling our snack pantry how much it’ll be missed. What people actually do care about–and will remember long after they’ve moved on from your company–is how they’re treated by the people they work with every day. That’s your company’s culture. That’s what matters.

And to create this kind of nurturing work environment, you’ll have to create a foundation built from more than perks. Here’s how: Hire Nice, Fun People. One of the keys to creating a culture with a spirit of fun and camaraderie that feels organic, instead of manufactured by your HR department, is hiring the kind of people you’d actually like hanging out with five days a week. Sure, vetting people based on how kind and good-natured they seem, in addition to how well their job skills match a particular position, might take a little more time and effort on the front end. But once that excellent person is on board,surprising you with what will become your new favorite hot beverage, and telling you jokes that make your sides hurt, you and everyone else you work with will be glad you put in the extra time to find her.

Give Your Nice Employees Meaningful Work. More and more companies offer their employees special amenities meant to help them recharge their batteries and return to their desks with a clear mind and a renewed sense of purpose–everything from a conveniently placed break-room water cooler to more exotic offerings like in-office massages, yoga sessions, and those Japanese-style nap pod things you see at big Silicon Valley tech companies. The thing about these perks, though, is that they’re only going to make a difference if your employees feel like the actual work they are doing matters, and want to get back to doing it in the first place. Without that baseline of appreciation and purpose already established, flashy perks can quickly become a joyless distraction that will be remembered only ironically when your unhappy employee finds a new gig.