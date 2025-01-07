Three Potential Barriers to Your Financial Wellness Program’s Success

Employer-provided financial wellness programs are a lot like exercise programs. Whether you’re doing yoga, running, or Aqua Zumba®, you’ll get results… as long as you start the program, and stick with it.

You always stick with your exercise program, don’t you? And you’ve got a separate bank account for emergencies, methodically pay down your debt, religiously adhere to your household budget, and are on a flawless investment trajectory to retire in style. You’re perfect. Why can’t all of your employees just be like you?

I’ll tell you why. Because many of them have pre-existing psychological and behavioral barriers that keep them from taking advantage of smart financial guidance. So, if you want to get your employees to really, truly engage with your financial wellness program and to take that important first step toward relieving their financial stress, you’ll need to break down those barriers. What are these barriers, you ask? Well, it so happens that our company, Jellyvision, just hired Harris Poll to conduct a survey of 1,000 U.S. employees who are eligible for benefits.* The survey results surfaced at least three juicy barriers. Here’s what they are and some ideas about what you can do about them: Barrier #1: Some of your employees believe using the company’s financial wellness program will make them look bad.

Try this fact on for size–a strong minority of employees (36%) say there is at least a little stigma associated with using financial wellness programs. Yes, the word there is “stigma.” Even more troubling than that? How about the fact that the groups who could get the most use from a financial wellness program–those who feel a great deal of stress, those who are primarily responsible for their household finances, and younger adults–are the most likely to feel that using a financial wellness program will make them “look bad.” If you want your program to be successful, you have to get out in front of this kind of thinking right away. Create programs and/or invest in solutions that allow employees anonymity, and then repeatedly assure employees of that anonymity, making clear that nobody, including the company’s HR department, will know they’re using them, much less know what they’re revealing about their finances in the process.

Barrier #2: Many of your employees respond better to language that is more forward-thinking and positive Do you use words and phrases like “spending habits,” “living within your means,” or “estate planning” when describing your offerings? You do? Well, according to our study, those exact phrases are among the most likely to cause an employee to tune out (34%, 27%, 22%, respectively). You don’t want employees to equate using your financial wellness program with a stern lecture from a disappointed parent. So instead of using words that address the causes of financial stress, try focusing on ones related to the benefits of solving it. We learned that the phrases most likely to make one want to take action are “planning for retirement” (59%), “planning for your financial future” (50%), and “maximizing your savings” (50%).

Barrier #3: Some of your employees might be turned off because the language you use in your materials is too formal or “jargon-y” According to our research, 36% of employees whose companies offer a financial wellness program say the resources at their disposal are intimidating to use, and more than half (56%) say they wished the resources used friendlier language. The whole point of having a financial wellness program is to reduce anxiety and stress, not to create more of it. So make sure the resources you provide to employees are approachable and easy to understand. You may even want to enlist the help of a writer (not someone who is “good at writing” but an actual professional writer). Have your writer make sure you are communicating in a simple way, free of financial jargon and gobbledygook.