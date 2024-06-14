What Are Your Retirement and Benefits Worth? Your Employees Might Not Know–But You Can Fix That

A regular cadence of communications with clear, accessible information can help every employee get more from their retirement and benefits plan.

It’s one thing to make a list of what’s in a retirement and benefits plan. It’s another to figure out how to add a value–an actual dollar sign–and share that meaningfully with employees.

But if you think employees already understand how much a retirement and benefits plan is worth to them, think again. Employees often don’t know they have a benefit at all: 25 percent of small businesses have added benefits, but only 8 percent of employees said their employers have increased benefits, according to the Principal® Q1 2024 SMB Sentiment Survey. Why does it matter? Recruitment and retention, for starters: Putting a dollar figure on what’s in a compensation package helps you stand out from competitors. And making sure employees–new and long-term–understand what’s included in compensation helps everyone get what they need, when they need it. Here five steps to doing that well. 1. Clearly list and quantify what’s offered for retirement and benefits. Say “benefits and retirement” and many employees might think about just a few, familiar categories–health insurance, for example. And they may not know what your business is required to provide versus what’s provided because it supports culture and employee needs and wants. The distinction may be important, particularly with robust voluntary benefits. The categories include:

Mandatory : Required by the federal government and, in some cases, by state government. On the federal level, this includes Social Security, Medicare, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, health care (if the business has 50+ employees), and family medical leave (if the business has 50+ employees).

: Required by the federal government and, in some cases, by state government. On the federal level, this includes Social Security, Medicare, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance, health care (if the business has 50+ employees), and family medical leave (if the business has 50+ employees). Voluntary: May include health insurance (if not required by business size), dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, PTO/FTO, paid holidays, sick leave, dependent care, and employee assistance programs.

May include health insurance (if not required by business size), dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, retirement plans, PTO/FTO, paid holidays, sick leave, dependent care, and employee assistance programs. Lifestyle: May include a variety of extras such as gym memberships, wellness and other perks, time off for volunteering, tuition reimbursement, and hybrid or remote work arrangements. 2. Create a master list, then put a dollar figure on each piece of the retirement and benefits plan. Because every business is different, there’s not a standard cost you can use, but a financial professional can help if you don’t have a human resources department. 3. Share info about your retirement and benefits plan on Day 1. For Ashley Buckles, commercial sales training manager with Shaw Industries Group in Dalton, Georgia, the communication begins when an employee does. And it’s her favorite part of her job. “I work with our new sales trainees to introduce them to all of the amazing things about our company,” she says. “When it comes to retirement and understanding financial savings, I really think it’s important to give them all of the information so they can start early–just as I was given the information when I first started with the company.”

4. Communicate consistently. Set up a regular cadence to communicate about benefits, compensation, and culture. At PlanOmatic in Denver, that includes recurring sessions every six months. “Our employees learn something new every single time,” says Kennedy Watson, head of people. “I think that as benefit offerings get more competitive and there’s more and more you can offer your team, educating them on how to engage with those, how to take advantage of those, is just a necessity.” Consider highlighting a benefit that aligns to an employee’s life stage. “So if someone has a young family at home, highlight a paid-time-off policy that allows for flexibility to account for those younger individuals,” says Kara Hoogensen, senior vice president of Benefits and Protection and head of workplace benefits at Principal. “It’s about being intentional in communicating: Here are the benefits we have, here’s the why behind the benefits that we’re offering, and here are the needs that we anticipate those benefits are going to meet.” 5. Communicate in lots of different ways. Compensation, benefits, and culture all take time to understand. Some employees learn differently than others, too.

At Shaw, the team always works on education, especially when it comes to financial wellness for the workforce. “A lot of people may not pay attention to their financial wellness over the long haul until late in their career, and we want early adopters,” says David Morgan, executive vice president of operations. Communication strategies include quick bits of information in facilities and reminders and materials mailed to homes. “[We have] a very diverse workforce, people with different backgrounds, different experiences from different countries, and … we have to understand how to communicate with them in their preferred language so they can understand the benefits that we bring,” Morgan says. 6 communication options to convey plan value A regular email that answers key questions or spotlights key pieces of the plan In-office posters and communications (if applicable) Lunch and learns Take-home or mailed materials In-person education sessions either with an HR or financial professional One-on-one sessions, scheduled as needed, either with an HR or financial professional Adapt as employee and business needs change

It’s about offering tools and resources so employees can find the personalized information that they need. “Don’t underestimate the impact that every small interaction can have on making or breaking company culture,” says Hoogensen. “Really aligning the benefit communication approach with what resonates within the culture of that employee group is what’s going to ultimately help bridge the gap from just making it available to utilization.” Your benefits and retirement plan will probably change from year to year, but if you have a sound communications strategy, your employees will learn and adapt right along with you. “One of the unique advantages of small and midsize businesses,” Hoogensen says, “is that leadership has that personal relationship with their employees. Just as the business evolves, the needs of the employees evolve, and therefore the benefit program should evolve.” Ultimately, the efforts to establish and share value and benefit and retirement plan availability only helps employees set and meet the goals they have–outside of work. “Retirement and finances in general can be such a daunting topic,” says Buckles, with Shaw. “Our internal teams are always very welcoming and open to have conversations.”

Discover more ways to add value to your benefits and retirement plan: principal.com/business. Shaw Industries and PlanOmatic are not affiliates of any member company of the Principal Financial Group®. Shaw Industries and Shaw Industries employee viewpoints may not be representative of other clients’ experiences. Clients have been not been paid for their appearance.