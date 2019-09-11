How to Find Work-Life Balance as a Parent and a Business Owner

What are some tips for finding work/life balance as a parent and a business owner? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Toby Russell, Co-CEO Shift, on Quora: This is a really tough topic and everyone is different. What it all comes down to for me is, don’t make my family time negotiable. I’ve blocked out time with my daughter on my calendar so no one can schedule me for anything without my direct approval during those times. It’s not up to chance whether I get time with my daughter, it’s locked in just as every other important meeting would be. I walk out of meetings when it is time to be with her. I built my schedule around time with her, and I do schedule planning 3-6 months in advance to build in time and travel around being with her. I use my lunch break time each day (when most people are out grabbing food) to FaceTime with her and catch up on her day or tell her stories that she enjoys.

And, to do that, I am honest and upfront with my work team. Everyone in my orbit knows I have a daughter, and they know I take time off to see her. They are all supportive and aware, so they make sure not to overwhelm my schedule on certain weeks and will prioritize things accordingly. Having that support from your team is key in helping them protect your time to spend with your family. The benefit to being a business leader is that you also get to determine culture – I make sure we have family-friendly events as a key part of our company, where my daughter can get to play with other kids, and fellow parents can participate and bring their families. Being a business owner and a parent are both huge titles to carry and it is challenging to make both go around. Everyone’s circumstances are different, and it’s about setting your own boundaries and goals and holding yourself to them just as you would a business goal.