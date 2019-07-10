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How to Permanently Change Your Attitude About Work
The only way to change your landscape is to change yourself.
BY QUORA
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What are some ways people can change their attitude about work? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Jerry Colonna, Coach and CEO of Reboot, Author of Reboot the book, on Quora:
In the past few years, we have started to look at work differently. We want to know ten things we can do to feel better about work. We want those quick bulleted answers to the everyday drudge that many of us feel. I could come up with a list of things you can do to feel better about work, but none of them would solve your current work struggles.
The only way to change your landscape is to change yourself, and, more precisely, change your level of resiliency. Adjusting the way that we handle things that happen every day will impact the quality of your life. How often have you felt frustrated at the end of a day because your checklist wasn’t checked? How angry did you become when a project or plan was derailed? This aggravation eats up energy and consumes thoughts.
It may not seem like you don’t have any control over your day when things get in the way of your plans. But you still have a choice. You have the final say in how your day plays out. It’s how you handle those curveballs and why you react the way that you do that matters.
One of the biggest gifts you can give yourself is the power to choose how you react. It’s not an easy thing to master, because most of us react with some level of anger or frustration when things don’t go our way. But allowing yourself to not react or become a patient observer is an ideal way to spend your day.
So it’s not that you need to change your attitude about work, it’s that you need to change the way you let go. Do you let go? Can you? When you sit with yourself in silence for a while, the real reason you can or cannot let go of those reactive feelings will surface. Allow those reasons to marinate for a while, and consider the other possibilities presented to you. I encourage you to do so with my book, Reboot: Leadership and the Art of Growing Up.
Maybe you couldn’t meet your deadline today, but were you able to speak to someone or discuss something you didn’t consider prior? Life (and work as part of life) is often about perspective and how we choose to see the things before us. We do have the choice to react or find alternate ways of thinking. Not only will this alternate way of thinking help you navigate work, it will also help you navigate life.
This question originally appeared on Quora – the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter and Facebook. More questions:
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