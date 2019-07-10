How to Permanently Change Your Attitude About Work

What are some ways people can change their attitude about work? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jerry Colonna, Coach and CEO of Reboot, Author of Reboot the book, on Quora: In the past few years, we have started to look at work differently. We want to know ten things we can do to feel better about work. We want those quick bulleted answers to the everyday drudge that many of us feel. I could come up with a list of things you can do to feel better about work, but none of them would solve your current work struggles. The only way to change your landscape is to change yourself, and, more precisely, change your level of resiliency. Adjusting the way that we handle things that happen every day will impact the quality of your life. How often have you felt frustrated at the end of a day because your checklist wasn’t checked? How angry did you become when a project or plan was derailed? This aggravation eats up energy and consumes thoughts.