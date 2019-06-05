How Will the Next Recession Affect Small Business?

What is your outlook for the next recession from a small business perspective? originally appeared on Quora : the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Lucas Puente, Lead Economist, Thumbtack, on Quora:

Right now, small businesses aren’t particularly concerned about the potential onset of a recession in the near-term. Less than a third (31%) say they expect there to be an economic recession within the next 12 months and only 13% say their current view of the economy is worse than this time last time. Conversely, 41% have a view of the economy that’s better than a year ago and more than half (54%) call the economy today “good” or “excellent”.

That said, the next recession, whenever it does come, will probably be tough to respond to. That’s for three reasons: