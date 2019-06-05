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How Will the Next Recession Affect Small Business?
Right now, small businesses aren’t concerned about a recession in the near-term.
BY QUORA
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What is your outlook for the next recession from a small business perspective? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
Answer by Lucas Puente, Lead Economist, Thumbtack, on Quora:
Right now, small businesses aren’t particularly concerned about the potential onset of a recession in the near-term. Less than a third (31%) say they expect there to be an economic recession within the next 12 months and only 13% say their current view of the economy is worse than this time last time. Conversely, 41% have a view of the economy that’s better than a year ago and more than half (54%) call the economy today “good” or “excellent”.
That said, the next recession, whenever it does come, will probably be tough to respond to. That’s for three reasons:
- Interest rates are already so low (the headline Fed Funds target rate stands at 2.5%), depriving the Federal Reserve of a primary recession-fighting tool of rapidly and substantially cutting interest rates.
- The political consensus needed for fiscal stimulus seems unachievable in current political climate.
- And even if there is a political consensus on the optimal fiscal response, budgetary capacity is now lower (especially post-2018 tax cuts) than it was prior to the onset of the Great Recession in 2007.
And as a final note of caution for those thinking about starting new businesses, the last recession was particularly tough for entrepreneurs, with the number of new businesses started falling off a cliff and these numbers have yet to return to anywhere close to pre-recession levels. Unfortunately, the next recession could lead to similarly large drop offs in new firm creations.
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