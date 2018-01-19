When to Accept a Job Offer After an Internship (and When to Walk Away)

What should you do if you get an offer right after an internship at Goldman Sachs? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jonathan Jones, former Global Head of Investment Banking Recruiting at Goldman Sachs, on Quora: What should you do if you get an offer right after an internship at Goldman Sachs? Well, firstly, congratulations are in order. You’ve made it through a very selective process, not just once (getting hired as an intern), but twice (demonstrating over a ten-week internship that, in the eyes of the firm, you have what it takes to succeed as an analyst).

Now what? If you enjoyed the work you were doing over the summer, liked the people and the organization, then you should accept. Immediately. Then go enjoy your final year of college with the warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from knowing you have a great job to go to when you graduate. What if you’re not so sure?