Where a Great Coding Bootcamp Can Take Your Career

Answer by Avi Flombaum, Co-founder and Dean at Flatiron School, on Quora: What kind of coding job can you expect to get immediately after attending a coding bootcamp? Whether or not it’s indicated in your title, your first job out a bootcamp will most likely be as a junior developer. Which is actually still pretty incredible if you think about it. Coding bootcamps like Flatiron School stuff an insane amount of knowledge into the 12-15 weeks of the program, but in the grand scheme of things, that’s still a relatively short amount of time to learn a new skill and launch a new career.

What kind of programming jobs can you grow into after attending a coding bootcamp? If we’ve done our job and you’ve got the grit, the list is virtually limitless. A misconception that I’ve noticed in a few other answers is that coding bootcamps teach just a specific technical skill – learn Ruby and become a Ruby developer; learn JavaScript and become a JS developer. We don’t have time to teach you everything and getting too focused on one language can be limiting, so we have a different aim at Flatiron School: to help students learn how to learn. If they’ve done that, they can continue to learn on the job, to pick up new skills and languages that we explicitly don’t teach here, and really customize their career paths based on their interests. If you really embrace lifelong learning, here are a few of the paths coding bootcamp alumni can and do take after their first programming job: