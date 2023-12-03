The OpenAI Drama Shows We’ve Entered the Age of the Employee

The failed ouster of Sam Altman was a microcosm of current power dynamics in corporate America. All the traditional power brokers were involved: a board of directors flexing its muscles; a powerful CEO flexing right back; skittish investors weighing in behind the scenes; and an intense PR war on all sides to define the narrative.

At the end of the day, which side held a surprising share of the power? OpenAI’s employees.

At least 743 of 750 OpenAI employees signed a letter essentially saying, “Bring back Sam or we quit.” Those employees got their way, and not just because many of them are A.I. engineers, meaning they have highly in-demand skills. If 90 percent of employees walked away from almost any company, that company would collapse. Facing the prospect of an extinction-level event, OpenAI’s board had no choice but to back down.

This was the most dramatic and effective example of the employee empowerment trend we’ve been seeing for years. Other recent examples include Disney employees walking out to protest the company’s weak response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and Amazon corporate workers walking out over concern about climate change and the company’s return-to-the-office policy. Each offered impressive examples of collective action, but neither had the dramatic results of the OpenAI employee stand.

Some CEOs hope that a softening labor market will swing the pendulum back in favor of centralized corporate decision-making, but we believe the reverse is more likely. Employees are realizing that they have a lot more power than they ever knew, and we’ll see more examples of collective employee-driven action. One of the reasons the OpenAI board whiffed so dramatically is that it, like many boards, had no connective tissue with employees. There was almost certainly no employee representative warning the board of the severe reaction to its decision. The old-school hierarchy governing how companies are run needs to change. Traditionalists may still argue that giving employees a seat at the table for key decisions would be the tail wagging the dog. But employees aren’t the tail. They are not just an element of the company — they are the company.

C-suite leaders need to listen better. There’s no shortage of tools and strategies to help them do this — including monitoring social media and sites like Glassdoor and anonymously surveying talent on culture, innovation, leadership, company strategy, and DEI and CSR initiatives. Companies can also invest in HR technology platforms that streamline employee feedback processes and monitor metrics like employee engagement and employee net promoter score (eNPS), which measures how likely employees are to recommend their workplace.

But this isn’t a tech problem — it’s a culture problem. Simply asking for input is a start; the much harder part is understanding and acting on it. This could even include steps that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago, such as creating an employee advisory role to the board of directors — a person or group of people who can close the chasm between the boardroom and the boots on the ground. Smart companies seek feedback from customers and the market before launching a new product. It’s time to take employee listening just as seriously. In an alternative universe, a thoughtful strategy for employee listening — and empowerment — could have saved OpenAI one of the most baffling and self-inflicted corporate crises we’ve seen in years. Not every corporate power struggle is going to blow up into a Hollywood-worthy plotline like what transpired these past few weeks — but every company can stand to learn from what OpenAI learned the hard way: Employees have growing power, and they are not afraid to use it.

