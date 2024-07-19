How a Team of Tech Innovators Saved the Pentagon Millions

The U.S. military is notoriously slow to innovate. But in 2015, the Department of Defense launched the Defense Innovation Unit, an organization tasked with identifying and developing private-sector technologies that could be used to solve specific problems for the military. Raj M. Shah and Christopher Kirchhoff took charge of the Defense Innovation Unit when it was still known as the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental (DIUx). They dealt with bureaucratic inertia, obsolete tech, and the ever-present threat of Congress cutting its budget. But DIUx scored some early victories introducing Silicon Valley innovation to parts of the military.

In this excerpt from Unit X: How the Pentagon and Silicon Valley Are Transforming the Future of War (out now from Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster) Shah and Kirchhoff describe how DIUx brought together a team of coders from the Air Force and software engineers from Silicon Valley in 2016 to create a better system to coordinate air refueling for military aircraft.

The Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) near Doha, Qatar is the command post for all U.S. military air operations across the Middle East. It commands anything that flies, from military flights to missile launches, across 20 countries in Northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia–an area bigger than the lower forty-eight states. In October 2016, at the height of the air campaign against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Raj visited this once-secret base with members of the Defense Innovation Board (DIB), an advisory group led by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt. The CAOC at first glance seemed impressive: a vast two-story open room, with giant screens on the walls and a few hundred people sitting at rows of desks, tracking hundreds of fighter jets, tanker aircraft, drones, and other planes in the air above Syria, Iraq, and other hot spots. It was completed in February 2003, and cost $60 million to create what the Air Force called the most advanced operations center in history. On the second day of the assault on Iraq, the CAOC coordinated 1,700 coalition sorties and missile launches against Iraqi targets–71 strikes each hour. America’s control of the airspace was absolute.

Thirteen years later, the technology that had been cutting edge in 2003–when flat panel displays were a novelty, WiFi and Bluetooth were just starting to catch on, and Windows XP was the dominant operating system–was woefully obsolete. It was holding people back, slowing things down, and putting lives at risk. “Some of this software might be older than the guys who are using it,” Raj quipped.

In 2016, two airmen were standing at a whiteboard moving magnetic pucks around in a grid. The pucks had names of fighter jets and aerial refueling tankers written on them. This was more or less the same system employed during the Second World War, seven decades ago. The Air Force was doing more than 1,500 refuelings each day over Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, and using this clumsy, manual process to manage all of it.

While the airmen moved pucks around, two others sat at laptops using Excel spreadsheets, with one reading out numbers from his screen while the other typed the numbers into the second laptop. They literally could not share data electronically. A third person watched the two laptop operators and double-checked the numbers. The airman in charge was called the Thumper. The airman typing data into a laptop was called a Gonker, typing info into a “gonkulator,” a name from the old sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, meaning a useless device. “I was down in the trenches. I saw the crap that these guys were working with, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ They were using fourteen apps to do something that should have been done machine-to-machine,” said General Jeffrey “Cobra” Harrigian, who was then directing air operations for the U.S. and 22 coalition partners across 19 million square miles. “We were supporting the U.S. Army troops on the ground, and our Special Ops guys, and also the Iraqis. We were doing everything we could to protect civilians… and we’re operating in this very complex environment that required us to not make mistakes due to human error.

Scheduling refuelings by hand took a team of trained specialists a combined 60 hours every day. And when the unexpected happened–bad weather, a mechanical problem, a fighter rerouted to a different target–the puck-and-whiteboard calculations could not be done fast enough to accommodate the change. Instead, the CAOC had to scramble a spare tanker down the runway and send it up to refuel a single jet.

A basic optimization program would be relatively simple to create, but a quick fix proved impossible given how the military and its defense contractor partners develop technology systems. Pentagon project managers decide what the software should look like and what it should do. They might spend a year or more drawing up specifications. Then they invite contractors to submit bids, and they choose a winner–and that also could take a year or more. Then the chosen winner would spend another year or more writing and testing the code. The whole process took so long that by the time the software was put into production, it was already obsolete. In Silicon Valley, coders had long ago adopted what’s known as a “lean” methodology. Coders start by talking to the people who will use the software. They break big products into small pieces and attack each one separately, working in six-week sprints. Coders crank out a “minimum viable product,” show it to the users, get feedback, create a new iteration, get more feedback, and so on. Coders can finish a program and get it into production in months or weeks–not years–and they can do it for one-tenth the cost.

Eric Schmidt saw the absurdity of using whiteboards to schedule logistics. “Raj,” he said, “this is the most egregious misuse of IT that I’ve ever seen. You guys need to fix this–and right away.” Harrigian concurred. So we decided to build an app.

The app was a small project we could do quickly and cheaply, and it would have real impact. That night, at his hotel, Raj called Enrique Oti, an Air Force colonel and member of the DIUx team back in Mountain View. “Start tomorrow,” Raj told him. “Let’s get something built as soon as we can.” “I’m on it,” Enrique replied without missing a beat. In addition to DIUx coders, Enrique hired a handful of software engineers from Pivotal, a software development company in San Francisco. By the time Raj returned to Mountain View a week later, Enrique’s team was already scoping out the app.

One tenet of the lean software methodology is that you start by talking to the people who will use the software, which meant we had to send the Pivotal and DIUx coders to Qatar. Under ordinary circumstances it would have taken months to get security clearances to send a bunch of San Francisco coders into an overseas Air Force command center. But we had special authority from Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, which let us push quickly through the clearance process.

On top of that, we needed to get a special waiver so that the Pivotal coders could use the Macs they were accustomed to instead of government-issued Windows computers that came loaded with Pentagon-certified apps and security software. No outside devices are allowed into the CAOC. It was a big deal when our request was approved. We weren’t bending rules just for the sake of bending them. We had to get the Pivotal coders onto the base, because the Air Force coders couldn’t do the work on their own. Also, we wanted the Air Force coders to learn from the Pivotal coders. Part of our mission was to shake up the culture of the military–to teach a giant organization how to think and act like a startup. This means moving decisively, being open to new ideas, taking risks, and tolerating failure.

A half dozen shaggy (by Air Force standards) Pivotal coders in jeans and T-shirts spent a week sitting around a table with a team of uniformed airmen in a combat center, solving a problem together, in the middle of the military’s most intense modern combat operation. Harrigian was impressed by how the Pivotal team became committed to the mission. “Some of these folks went in pretty native, trying to understand what we were trying to do,” he said. “They became part of the war effort, part of the team.”

Before they left the base, the DIUx and Pivotal team members were doing some of the basic coding. After a few months–132 days, not that we were counting–the coders had a working product. The software could match a fighter to the optimal refueling tanker in under a minute, after which the planners would take less than an hour to double-check and refine the solution if needed. At first the airmen kept using the whiteboard while running the software concurrently, but after a few months they stopped using the whiteboard completely. The airmen loved it. The software could build the daily plan so quickly that when things changed, they could recalculate the schedule on the fly, which meant the CAOC didn’t need to scramble tankers as often. Each scramble cost about $250,000, not including the wear on the airplane or crew. With our new tool, all it took to recompute was the press of a button and 60 seconds.

We did the whole project for $1.5 million, which meant the app paid for itself in three days of air operations. The Air Force Office of Operational Energy later calculated the app increased operational efficiency by 10 percent, saving 25 million gallons of jet fuel per year. Soon, the CAOC was putting DIUx to work on other broken apps, including a dynamic targeting tool that helped the Air Force optimize real time targeting given available assets. The experience led directly to the Air Force creating a “software factory,” based in Boston, that would operate like a tech startup, with a mix of airmen and civilian programmers using modern software development tools and the lean methodology. Enrique was tapped to be the first leader of the team named Kessel Run, a reference to the speed record that Han Solo brags about in Star Wars. Over the next few years the Kessel Run coders and other software engineers inside and outside the Department of Defense collaboratively rebuilt the entire CAOC system.

