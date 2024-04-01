Josh Silverman on the Importance of ‘Challenging Sacred Cows’

Conventional wisdom would suggest that those who succeed in the workplace play it safe. While entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might grab headlines with their every move, the reality is that most of us advance our careers through more understated methods.

Not Josh Silverman. On my podcast Deep Purpose, I spoke with the Etsy CEO about his career journey and what it takes to succeed, especially when starting out. Having graduated from Stanford with an MBA in hand, Silverman could have very easily chosen the well-beaten path of going into consulting. The consulting industry, for context, typically offers job security and a high salary (often exceeding $150,000 per year), making it a popular destination for MBA graduates; in fact, according to Bloomberg, consulting makes up approximately 25 percent of all hires from business schools.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Instead, Silverman took a manager job at “a company no one had heard of”: the now-defunct ADAC Labs. “I went to [ADAC Labs] because … they were willing to give me an unreasonable amount of responsibility. … I just wanted someone to give me a lot of responsibility,” he said of the decision. That responsibility, he says, helped him build the courage to make unorthodox, downright risky career decisions down the line. One of those decisions was to head up a struggling Skype in 2009, during his time at eBay. Things looked bleak: “eBay had bought Skype, and about a year [later,] it was clear that it wasn’t going well. … The founders had left or been fired, and telecom [was] a very highly regulated industry where costs were going to zero anyway. Nobody wanted to run it” — except Silverman. As he recalled, “I kept raising my hand and saying, ‘I’ll run Skype, I’ll run Skype, I’ll run Skype.’ And finally, they came back and said, ‘All right. We’ll let you run Skype.'”

I asked Silverman why he would take on something others had deemed a lost cause, despite the clear risks to his career. He told me that Skype’s purpose had resonated with him: “The reason I really wanted to run Skype is I knew that Skype did really powerful things for people. Whatever the financials said, it had a really powerful impact on its customers in a really meaningful way.”

For Silverman, purpose informs not only the jobs he’s taken on, but also how he does them. One phrase he says he’s lived by is that “there’s often a lot of gold hiding under the sacred cow,” what he calls entrenched dogmas, norms, and cultural dynamics that might sink an otherwise thriving company. Getting at that gold, he argues, means asking “What are the few things that we need to do as a business to succeed?” and “clearing out the clutter, the interpersonal drama, and everything else.” As we discussed throughout our conversation, challenging unproductive processes and fractious office relationships that threaten to sink the ship, so to speak, has allowed him to turn around company after company, including Skype, Markplaatz, and, more recently, Etsy.

Silverman’s career has seen him carve his path on his own terms, whether that has meant moving his family to Estonia to lead Skype or making unpopular, but critical decisions to keep Etsy thriving. I asked Silverman about how he thinks through such career moves — and how he would encourage others to do so: “I do think you only get one chance on this Earth to do things. Can you leave things in a better place than you found them?… I’m very aware of the fact that my grandparents arrived in the United States [with] very little education and absolutely no money … So providing economic opportunity for other people has been a big part of what’s motivated me. It’s why I’m so passionate about the job at Etsy. It’s what I loved about working at eBay as well. … That’s been I think the consistent throughline for me.”

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.