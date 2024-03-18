How to Face Those Middle-of-the-Night Fears for Your Company

It’s not easy to do the right thing when powerful forces are pushing you in a different direction. As a longtime executive in the healthcare industry, José (Joe) Almeida has faced many situations where a crucial decision is in his hands, and he’s experienced the fear that can come along with that.

What gives him the courage to decide on a final course of action? For one, he relies on a strong sense of integrity and ethics, which were instilled in him during his childhood, he said on my podcast. Growing up, he remembers his father talking to him about a tense situation at work where taking the path of least resistance would have been easiest for him — but also unethical. Instead, his father decided to take a more difficult path: standing up for what was right.

Almeida also described a time when his father was a young adult and was accused of stealing money from the drug store where he was working to pay for college. At the time, his father’s brother “had the courage to back him up 100 percent,” Almeida said, despite the evidence against his father. Later it was determined that a pharmacist had taken the money and tried to frame Almeida’s father. “But my uncle never for one minute did not support my dad,” Almeida said. Almeida learned a valuable lesson from that story: Courage means taking a strong stance in the face of fierce opposition. “The empowerment of this feeling gives you courage to make the right calls, no matter what,” he said. That feeling gives you hope when you wake up at 2 in the morning and wonder in the dark of night whether you made the right decision.

A native of Brazil, Almeida received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and started his career as a management consultant at Andersen Consulting (later Accenture). He joined Tyco Healthcare in 1995. He was working there in 2005 when the CEO of Tyco International, Dennis Kozlowski, was arrested for defrauding the company of $600 million. Almeida was a steadying force during this turbulent time. In 2012, he took over as CEO of Covidien, formerly Tyco Healthcare, until it was acquired by Medtronic three years later.

Almeida’s experience in the health care industry attracted the notice of Baxter International, which was suffering from declining profits, layoffs, and shareholder discontent. Baxter, based in Deerfield, Ill., makes products that treat kidney and blood diseases and other medical conditions. Almeida has served as its CEO since 2016. Throughout his career, Almeida has relied on a combination of facts and intuition to help him make tough decisions, such as deciding whether to make a major acquisition or a big investment. He does his due diligence, of course, but then comes the inevitable leap of faith, “because you will never be able to get sufficient data to be 100 percent sure of everything,” he said.

I wanted to know what advice Almeida would give young people who want to cultivate a sense of courage. “When you are inexperienced and you’re trying to make a decision, don’t be impulsive,” he said. “Impulsivity is the opposite of understanding facts.” Whether in your career or your personal life, understand the consequences of your decisions and realize that failure is a possibility, he said.

I asked Almeida what gives him the strength to wake up every day, go to work, and accept the possibility of failure. “You have to build two things: tenacity and resiliency,” he said. “You’ve got to be assured of yourself, of your principles, what you believe, but also have the empathy to understand where others come from.” Underlying these traits is a strong sense of purpose: “Courage without purpose is just an act of futility.”

