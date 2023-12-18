Lessons From Building a Payment Business in Africa

When Mastercard hired Michael Miebach to build up the company’s payment business in Africa, he knew he was looking at a long-term proposition. This was not going to show up as a win on the company’s balance sheet any time soon. “It felt like joining a very, very large startup,” he told me on my podcast, Deep Purpose.

Africa lacked a card-payment infrastructure; most of the population did not even have money in a bank. Cash was king. So Miebach and his team worked to set up partnerships with governments, banks, and payment technology companies to introduce things like chips on credit cards and electronic payments for salaries and social benefits.

It was a massive effort. But Miebach knew it was making a difference when he visited a woman’s humble home in Soweto. She showed him a wooden box that was sitting on her counter, and inside it was a plastic card with a chip that could only be activated by her voice. The card was part of Mastercard’s efforts to cut down on widespread theft and fraud. “This is my treasure,” the woman told Miebach. Now she no longer needed to worry about her money being stolen, which had been a constant concern in the past. “And that was the proof point at the time that we were on the right track,” Miebach said.

The woman’s story is a powerful example of the financial inclusion that Miebach has sought to foster since he joined Mastercard in 2010 — four years after the company went public. He steadily rose through the ranks until he was named CEO in 2021. (In 2014, along the way, Miebach took seven weeks off to attend Harvard’s Advanced Management Program, where he was one of my students.)

Eventually, the commercial effects of the company’s long-term strategy began to emerge. As a result of its various inclusion efforts, “we pulled in over 800 million people into the formal economy,” Miebach told me on my podcast. Miebach said he was inspired by the thinking of his predecessor, Ajay Banga, who firmly believed that it was possible to do well by doing good. It’s a belief that shows up in the company’s purpose statement: “We work to connect and power an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible.”

In line with its purpose of fostering financial inclusion across the globe, Mastercard internally established what’s known as a Decency Quotient, which puts a premium on making ethical business decisions. As part of that effort, it is one of the few companies to attach an ESG (environmental, social and governance) component to its compensation mechanism.

Mastercard’s purpose resonates among its 30,000 employees, Miebach said. Because the company has a global reach, “people can see that their everyday work is connected to something much bigger.” And they can see that they really do make a difference, in a way that they never could on their own.

