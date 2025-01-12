20 Easy Ways to Get Organized in Your Business in 2025

Start the new year on the right foot with a tidy workspace. This list of 20 tasks will help you get organized in your business.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

A brand-new year means a fresh start to get organized in your business and workspace. A well-organized space or operations can help you work more productively and efficiently and have a better grasp on what’s going on at any point in time in your business. Choose any one of these 20 methods to help yourself get organized in your business at the start of this year. 1. Create call scripts. What do you say when someone contacts you with an issue, concern, or question? Having a ready stock of call scripts makes it easy to respond. Identify common requests and create scripts based off of each. 2. Regularly enter data. Regular data entry helps any business stay up to date on its progress. This also makes it easy to generate timely reports. Enter data yourself or have someone else work on the task on a regular basis.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

3. Schedule decluttering sessions. If you want to be organized year round, then you should hold decluttering sessions at least every six months. Choose a time of year when things are less busy and remove unnecessary or unwanted items from your office or workspace. 4. Develop a mini procedure manual. This tip is perfect for those somewhat technical tasks that need to be completed every several weeks or months. Write a step-by-step mini procedure manual for how to run a report, update a program, or a process a file. 5. Create an office-supply checklist. What supplies does your office need on a daily basis? This convenient list can act as both an ordering and an inventory reference. Make notes as to which items should be ordered more frequently than others.

6. Tidy up your desk daily. If you want to get organized, then it’s important to practice organization maintenance skills. Put away paper files, return office supplies, gather project materials, turn off your computer, and remove obvious trash. 7. Add calendar follow-up reminders. This tip encourages you to follow up on a phone call, email, text, or message request. Add a follow-up reminder for yourself when you place a request. Should someone contact you, simply cross the reminder off your list. 8. Set up email filters for newsletters. Capture newsletters, informational emails, and other non-urgent electronic communications in a single folder using email filters. You can read materials at your leisure or when you wish to do so.

9. Use a keychain or password manager. If you don’t already use an electronic keychain or password manager, then you should consider doing so. Having your login and passwords in one centralized location make logging into sites a breeze. Sure, those taxes are due on a certain date, but your accountant needs time to review and process documents. Schedule a reminder in your calendar to prepare tax materials and information in advance for your tax professional. 11. Make email templates. Email templates are handy for similar types of email tasks such as queries, requests, and issues from clients, customers, and vendors. Create your templates, save in a safe place, and repurpose as needed.

An organized checklist is one thing; an outdated checklist is entirely another. Locate an existing checklist in your business. Take a few minutes to review it and add, update, or remove items as necessary. 13. Review notes after a meeting. Doing so will help you better retain information and keep the meeting fresh in your mind. What’s more, you’ll have a chance to make connections, develop questions, and plan actions based off of your meeting. 14. Develop a content calendar. A content calendar helps you plan, keep track of, and update information for your business’s social media posts, blog posts, and webinars. Create a content calendar yourself or have someone qualified on your team do so.

15. Keep your to-do list in one place. This could be in a physical paper planner, a calendar, or a digital app, program, or spreadsheet. The idea is to keep items in the same place so you don’t accidentally forget or misplace tasks. 16. Create a spreadsheet. A completely versatile tool that can be used for a lot of different things in your business. When you’re collecting any type of numbers, facts, figures, or information and need to refer to it, at least put it in a spreadsheet so you have it in one place. 17. Declutter a desk drawer. Make your workspace work for you by decluttering a frequently used drawer in your desk. Remove, declutter, and organize items so you can access materials quickly and easily throughout the year.

18. Make a reflection notebook. Capture your thoughts and experiences during the year in your business with a reflection notebook. Update the notebook regularly and store it in a secure and safe place so you’ll always know where to find it. 19. Develop an approval procedure. Work with a team of many? An approval procedure instructs people how they should proceed when requesting supplies, paid time off, or sign-offs on soon-to-be-delivered client work. Revise as necessary and you’ll have a guide both you and your team can follow. 20. Clean out your inbox/outbox. Put your postal mailboxes to work for you. Completely clean out your postal mail inbox and outbox. Sort through materials and decide whether to process, file, delegate, recycle, or shred items as necessary.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.