4 Essential Productivity Rules for Mindful Entrepreneurship

Work well everyday as an entrepreneur by being more mindful in your daily routine with these tips.

Entrepreneurs have a never-ending list of tasks on their plate at any given moment.

While working quickly can get things done in the short term, this can be a very draining, frustrating, and overwhelming experience in the long term.

The good news is that sustainable success can be achieved if you’re willing to slow down and take a more mindful approach toward your work day. If you’re looking to be more productive as an entrepreneur, take these four mindfulness tips to heart.

1. Carve out time for stillness Busyness is part of an entrepreneur’s life, but this need not be the only mode in which you live and work. Stillness is required for you to better gauge, monitor, and appreciate those busy times. Remember, light can’t exist without darkness.

Consider simple ways to approach your day in a more calm, cool, and collected manner. You need not spend hours doing so. Enjoying a relaxing coffee break, sitting quietly between meetings, or simply glancing at the window can help provide a break from busy times. 2. Treat time as a valued treasure

If you find yourself constantly rushing from appointment to appointment or saying you never have enough time, then you need to take a few steps back. Time is one of the greatest gifts we have in our world. The only question is, are you appropriately appreciating that time or not?

Practice carefully observing your thoughts and actions throughout the day. What do you notice yourself saying about your schedule, calendar, and time in general? If you find yourself operating from a place of lack, flip around your point of view. Try and find at least three things to be grateful for in your schedule every day.

3. Select tools with the end result in mind Work tools are important if you’re trying to build a business empire. It’s equally important to ensure you’re working with the right tools. Before choosing any tool for your business, start from the endpoint.

What specifically do you wish to achieve as a result of using this tool? How will this tool improve, reduce, eliminate, or accelerate workflows?

Blindly selecting a tool without future consideration of results or goals can be a fool’s errand. Taking the now to identify your desired future outcomes to the letter can help you select a tool that’s more in line with your needs and wants. 4. Eliminate hidden daily distractions

Obvious distractions like push notifications, email alerts, and text messages can quickly steal our attention, time, and energy. But what about those distractions that lie hidden underneath the surface? Without even thinking about it, we expend precious mental and physical energy on long-term distractions. You can view these as any projects, assignments, relationships, or materials that are not currently aligned, in flow, or in service of your business goals. They’re quietly sucking away your time and your mental energy.

Do a quick survey of your calendar to evaluate potential sticky spots. Make plans to appropriately address these concerns head on so they’re no longer a hidden distraction to you and your work.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.