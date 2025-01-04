5 Productivity Skills You Need to Learn in 2025

Power up your productivity levels by going back to basics. Honing these five soft skills can help you improve your workflow in the new year.

If you’re thinking about improving your productivity in the new year, then you’ll want to focus on improving your soft skills. In my work as a productivity consultant and coach, I often find clients need support in both identifying and upgrading these skills. Soft skills not only allow you to improve and strengthen business relationships, they also can help you work more productively in the long term.

Here are five productivity skills you should work on improving in the new year. 1. Delegation If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you must practice delegating tasks to others. Delegating tasks doesn’t mean you’re weak, incompetent, or not in control. It shows you’re a responsible leader who is making thoughtful choices for their business. Practice your delegation soft skills by assigning administrative tasks and to-dos to your executive assistant or appropriate helper. Identify ongoing assignments or projects that you haven’t had time or energy to work on over the past several months. You can pass these along to capable managers or members of your team.

Suggested delegation task for today: Select five tasks from this week’s to-do list that can be immediately delegated to someone today. 2. Prioritization Prioritization is one of those soft skills that can make even the most determined business owner hesitate. Your job is to make a distinction between what is truly urgent and important in your work, right now at this very moment, and what is not. Ask yourself: Which of my tasks absolutely must be completed today or tomorrow? Which of my tasks can wait until tomorrow or two days’ time?

The key in mastering prioritization is understanding that the urgency and importance of tasks will naturally change and shift over the course of a day, week, month, or year. Set yourself up for success by setting aside time daily in your calendar to evaluate tasks. Think carefully about how tasks relate to one another. Lastly, once you’ve prioritized tasks, take action on them. Suggested prioritization task for today: Rank five tasks in order of their urgency and importance for this week. 3. Communication Communication is often found at the top of any soft skills list. But it’s not enough to simply make contact. You must consider several aspects of communication. Choose an appropriate method of communication for your needs. Depending on the content, you may meet in person; via phone, video call, text, email, or direct message; or by voice or postal mail.

You must also clearly articulate your intentions, questions, and concerns within that communication method. Ask yourself if the information you’re presenting is clear, concise, and easily understandable. Suggested communication task for today: Improve your skills by carefully listening, clarifying your intent, or responding to a request in a timely manner. 4. Critical thinking Critical thinking skills are useful in the realm of productivity because they can help you work more effectively and efficiently. One way to see this intertwining is to view your work tasks and assignments as pieces of an intertwined puzzle.

If you take action in one work area, how will it reduce, add to, or neutralize your current workload and energy levels? For instance, does adding meetings to your schedule help you complete other work? Does delegating repetitive clerical tasks free up your time? Would taking unsolicited calls help you stay focused on your daily work? Should you work on non-urgent tasks today when there’s a looming client deadline tomorrow? Suggested critical thinking task for today: Identify a current assignment. How might you better manage your assignment through planning, brainstorming, or evaluation? 5. Time management Time management isn’t only about watching the clock. You must anticipate and handle scheduling challenges as they arise. Effective time management can neutralize potential threats to your calendar. But that will only happen if you’re fully present in the moment.

Practice mindfulness within your schedule. How are you currently spending your time? Are your efforts truly helping you move your business forward? What truths or untruths are you telling yourself about your schedule? Suggested time management task for today: Determine if a project is ahead, behind, or on schedule. Make necessary adjustments to your calendar to carefully address lagging projects.

