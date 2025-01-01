A Productivity Consultant’s Practical Guide to Prioritizing Self-Care

If you want to properly care for your business, you need to practice self-care. Here’s how to set yourself up for success through the year.

This column is part of The First 90 Days, a series about how to make 2025 a year of breakout growth for your business.

Self-care is a trending topic for entrepreneurs, and for good reason. Those seemingly glamorous days of hustling and grinding to build and run a business will only get you so far. Case in point: In a recent interview with Inc., Andy Dunn, co-founder of Bonobos, discussed his challenges with leading a company and caring for himself. After a series of eye-opening personal experiences with his health, Dunn realized that a more sustainable approach is necessary for long-term success. As a productivity consultant, I regularly advise clients to prioritize their self-care for the well-being of themselves and their business. The first 90 days of the year can be helpful for setting strong structures and regular habits that will support your long-term goals.

Here’s what you can do to lay down a solid foundation and set yourself up for success throughout the year. Cultivate a self-care mindset Self-care begins in the mind. What you believe about self-care will ultimately determine the actions you take in both your personal and professional life. Approach self-care from a place of acceptance. There’s no need to struggle or make excuses; self-care is simply a part of your everyday life. It’s just as natural as inhaling and exhaling when you breathe. When you learn to relax into this mindset, you’ll find it easier to take actions that support your well-being.

Here’s a statement you can use to help you reinforce a more positive mindset: “Prioritizing my self-care supports the well-being of myself and my business.” Feel free to create or use your own affirmations to help you strengthen your self-care mindset. Schedule self-care first Scheduling self-care ensures you’ll have the time and space to sufficiently care for yourself. This strong foundation allows for more sustainable care of your business and your needs for the long term. Plus, it’s easier to schedule self-care than to squeeze it into a jam-packed calendar after the fact. Here’s what you should schedule into your calendar at a bare minimum:

Operating hours of your business

Your work start and end hours

Lunch and coffee breaks

Time spent with family and friends

Exercise, hobbies, and other personal activities

Vacation and personal and leave time Remember, you are not taking away from your business by scheduling these items, you are prioritizing your overall well-being. Once you’ve scheduled these foundational items, you can then add in the rest of your business and work responsibilities. Prepare a toolkit of scheduling solutions Your self-care schedule will inevitably be challenged by executive assistants, employees, staff, clients, and vendors. You can offset this by preparing a toolkit of possible solutions well in advance. This way, you’ll at least have some sort of basic plan in hand for challenging scenarios. Here are some ideas you can experiment with both now and in the future:

Add buffers of time in your schedule to be used for last-minute requests.

Anticipate delays by incorporating additional preparation time for projects.

Designate a specific point person for off-hours or emergency requests.

Create modified locations, durations, and formats for recurring meetings.

Develop sample schedule scenarios and action steps for your assistant. Protect your self-care schedule You’ve successfully set up your self-care schedule. The next step is to enforce it. Self-care must be regularly practiced, both consistently and consciously, in order to achieve the best outcome. And every moment of your day affords you an opportunity to hone your skills. It’s important to turn a critical eye to incoming emails, phone calls, messages, texts, postal mail, and interactions with others. This is where you can use productivity techniques and tools such as negotiation, delegation, and communication. Does a request overlap or impinge upon your self-care schedule? If yes, negotiate a different set of arrangements or delegate the task to someone else. If no, proceed with your best judgment and decision-making skills. While there will be moments in your business that require late nights or urgent requests, these should be the exception, not the norm. Address the issue as needed and get back on track with your regular schedule as soon as possible.

Adjust your schedule as needed Setting a self-care schedule is just part of the process. You must also learn how to adjust your routine as needed. Consciously observe how you are feeling over the next several weeks and months. Are there particular moments in the day when you feel tired or drained? Do certain weeks of the month generate more stress or feel overwhelming? Adjust your schedule as needed to give yourself necessary time to rest and recuperate. You may need to edit, tweak, or remove items in your schedule to come up with the most sustainable scheduling solution for yourself.

