How to Handle Stress in Your Business: Tips to Help You Create Balance for the Better

Managing stress is a must for any entrepreneur. From professional challenges to personal issues, there will always be stressful situations and scenarios that must be dealt with in a timely manner.

The good news is that we can take steps to both minimize and manage stress in a way that is healthy and practical. This guided approach gives us power in two ways: We can reduce our exposure to stressful situations where possible, and we can give ourselves the space to decompress.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here are 12 thoughtful ways to handle stress in your day-to-day affairs. Schedule do-nothing time every day

Scheduling empty space in your calendar can be incredibly productive. Why? We need contrast in our schedules so we can appropriately process information, refresh materials, brainstorm ideas, and think. Decompression time is crucial, and much needed if you want to be more productive, relaxed, and thoughtful in your work. Put a limit on daily meetings

Meetings are a crucial part of the world of business. But having meetings all the time can be incredibly draining. Where possible, limit the amount of meetings scheduled in your calendar. Experiment with different meeting lengths, formats (video, phone, in-person), and number of required attendees. If anything, schedule buffer time between meetings so you have a chance to decompress and prepare for your next gathering. Take your vacation

Just because you run a business doesn’t mean you’re not human. You need rest and relaxation time to stay focused and on track with your work. If you haven’t yet done so, allot a certain number of vacation days or hours for yourself for the year. Schedule your vacation on your calendar and honor that time by not booking work, appointments, or meetings, at that time. Turn down the volume

What’s the noise level of your work environment? Are there hushed tones of conversations in hallways or are you exposed to grating, harsh, and loud noise levels? Do what you can to give your ears and mind a break: close a door, use noise-canceling headphones, reduce the volume of music, relocate your desk or office, reschedule work hours, and tune-up or adjust work equipment. Clean off work surfaces

Clutter is not only an eyesore, but it can make you feel stressed. This may be the perfect opportunity for you to clean your desk, organize your desktop, and declutter desk drawers. Looking for a place to begin? Try tidying up any area or space that’s been giving you both visual and physical grief for the past several weeks. Take up meditation

Meditation can be done pretty much anywhere and is a practical way to reduce stress. You can meditate freely on your own, listen to guided meditations, or follow descriptive visualizations. If you’re not yet ready to take the plunge into meditation, even closing your eyes, taking deep breaths, or being silent for a few moments has its benefits. Listen to soothing music

Pick your favorite music or find a new type of music to explore. Listen to vocal, instrumental, choir, experimental, electronic, or anything that piques your interest. Besides listening to music, consider tuning into soothing nature sounds like rainfall, waves, birdsongs, and the like. Remove yourself from the situation

There will be times in life when the best thing to do for yourself is to simply take a time-out. This can be interpreted both literally and figuratively. Physically remove yourself from a situation to gather your thoughts and composure: head outdoors, or go to a different room, area, or location. Take a break from whatever you’re working on or dealing with to gain some fresh perspective. Work on a different task, tackle a new project, or simply take a break from working. Dial down the notifications

If you have notifications for every possible app imaginable on your devices, it’s time to dial them back. Do a quick survey of your device notifications. Which alerts are absolutely crucial and time-sensitive to your work? Make adjustments to your notifications as needed. Amp up your sleep routine

When was the last time you had a decent night’s sleep? Consider putting effort into creating a solid sleep routine for yourself. Set a regular bedtime and stick to it. Refrain from using digital devices right before bedtime, and give yourself time and space to unwind via reading, a relaxing bath, or the activity of your choice. Get physically active

Combat stress by getting your body up and moving throughout the day. Choose whatever sport or activity you prefer to get you active and moving. The idea here is to get you out of your head and thoughts so you can relax your body and mind. Know when to seek help

There’s no shame in asking for help or seeking professional assistance when life gets stressful. And simply remembering that there are people who can help can be a step in the right direction. Depending on your circumstances and situation, consider enlisting the help of a therapist, counselor, mentor, or coach.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.