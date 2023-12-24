Want to Have a Happy New Year in Your Business? Master These Productivity Mindset Swaps

Being productive means being comfortable. Challenge your perceptions of productivity with these pointers.

You’ve decided to have a happy new year in 2024 in your business.

More clients, more customers, more opportunities, and more revenue.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

But the sheer thought of being super productive every day makes you feel downright exhausted. Yes, you must get things done in your business. But you don’t have to burn yourself out in the process.

Productivity doesn’t mean powering through the day with a no-holds-barred attitude. At least, that’s not how I define it.

I define productivity as akin to how you’re experiencing work. In my work as a productivity consultant, I find it requires softening one’s overall approach to work. After all, when you put in consistent hours and quality work, great things can happen. And being pliable and adaptable allows for more opportunities.

But you need to have the right mindset in place in order to protect your mental health and physical body.

Here are four different ways of looking at productivity to help you start the new year off right. Productivity should be viewed through the lens of quality

A daily to-do list with 500 items is a recipe for disaster. While it’s not uncommon for people to focus on how many things they can achieve in a single day, that’s not always the most effective approach. Quality goes a long way in the world of productivity.

A more qualitative approach towards productivity, for instance, is to only have a handful of items on a to-do list. You’ll be able to give more focus to your work and will have the bandwidth to perform tasks with care and attention.

This is a much more sustainable long-term approach. It also feels better than feeling defeated for the 10,000th time when you didn’t finish that monster-sized to-do list. There’s a big difference between successfully crossing off 15 tasks in a week versus forever longing to finish 2,500 tasks.

Productivity should be viewed through the lens of comfort I encourage my clients to incorporate their natural preferences, skills, and abilities into their daily work to help them get things done. Being comfortable allows one to work with less resistance and stress.

Now, this isn’t to say that there won’t be work responsibilities you’d prefer not to do. But the idea here is that you don’t have to put yourself into a wholly uncomfortable situation.

Sure, those taxes are due, but that doesn’t mean you have to rush, work at the last minute, and feel terrible in the process. Yes, you may have to write a letter of recommendation, but you don’t have to do it when you’re feeling overwhelmed with meetings. You can schedule time in your day and week to ensure tasks get done. It’s about creating a supportive time and space for you to do your work.

Productivity should be viewed through the lens of context A common misguided productivity mindset I see on a regular basis is the belief that, “If I’m not working on something right now, it means I’m not going to work on it.”

That mindset is coming from a place of lack or not enough.

The reality is that we do have time to do our work. We’ll address what needs to get done if the item is truly important to us. Likewise, your ability to get things done relies on your ability to focus on your work at any given time. And in the right time frame.

Does it feel as if everything has to happen at once in your business? Remember, we have at least five weekdays at our disposal, not just Monday.

And there’s another work week after that. And one after that. We have a whole lifetime to live, not just one day. Taking a step back will help you be more aware of the passage of time. And in time you can learn how to use this to your advantage.

Productivity should be viewed through the lens of progress While we should strive to do our best while we work, perfection is not a requirement. Progress, however, is.

Perfection simply does not exist in the world. What we can do is use every new opportunity and experience we come across as a chance to be better than we were before.

Progress is a much better measurement. If you can learn from your previous mistakes and prevent yourself from making those same mistakes in the future, that’s a huge win. It’s a valuable learning experience that will continue to serve you well in the future.

Progress will change you as a person. And it should. It makes you look back at what you’re doing. Ideally, you’ve actively reflected on your past experiences so you can move forward in a way that allows you to work more productively.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.