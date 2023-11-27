Does the thought of learning how to relax this holiday season seem like a daunting task? You’re feeling tired, overworked, and drained more than ever.

Still, believe it or not, part of your job as an entrepreneur is to take some time off from your work. You need both physical and mental space to recuperate and reenergize yourself for your daily routine.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Here are five productivity pointers to help you prepare and unwind during the holiday season. Plan your business break

It can be difficult to relax if you’re spending the bulk of your vacation time thinking about your business. Do yourself a favor and build a plan for yourself. Begin by identifying your time off or days off. Next, build around these dates. Block off time in your calendar before and after your departure so you can wrap up business affairs. If you work with a team, identify a single contact person to handle or delegate items in your absence.

You should also hold a team meeting to discuss how business should be handled while you’re away. If you work solo, consider changing voicemail and email messages to alert your absence. Jot down pending or outstanding issues to be addressed upon your return. Likewise, make a plan to alert clients or customers to the start and end dates of your absence. Depending on your business, you may consider leaving an emergency contact name and number as well. Create a relaxation schedule

You’re used to planning a busy day for yourself and getting things done. But now you need to shift your focus and make sure you’re having relaxing days for yourself. This can take some thought, especially if you haven’t taken time off in several weeks or months. Avoid simply booking your relaxation time solid with activities for activities’ sake. Identify one activity that would be utterly relaxing for you to do. You can do this for each day of your break or as you so choose.

Next, think about how you can make the most of this activity and truly savor it. Does that mean bringing your full self to the activity? Enjoying conversations with family and friends? Eliminating unnecessary distractions? Look to the near future

Unfortunately, there’s a common tendency to squeeze unnecessary things in at the end of the year. Yes, the calendar year is ending. And yes, you should most certainly take care of urgent and important items in your business. But you don’t have to work yourself into a giant ball of stress over the next several weeks. Ditch the “must get everything done by the end of the year” mindset. You’ve got the whole next year to work on your business. Give yourself time to relax and unwind and you’ll have more energy to do the things you want to do in the future.

Capture those ideas in a safe place You know those entrepreneurial ideas that pop up in your mind? While we can’t switch off the flow of ideas, we can appropriately capture them for later use. The method used is irrelevant. What’s most important is that you record information. Use a notebook, app, text file, or voice recorder to capture any ideas. To ensure you address those ideas after your holiday break, pencil in some time in your calendar to review items upon your return.

Trade your work for opposite activities This approach is fun and novel because it forces you to get outside of your usual work routine. The idea is this: Simply do the opposite of what you would normally do in the course of your daily work.

If you spend your days on the computer, spend more time outdoors or in some other offline activity like reading, cooking, or drawing. If you spend time by yourself, spend more time with friends and family. If you’re constantly moving your body, take some time to rest up. If you eat meals on the run or at a desk, take long leisurely breakfasts, lunches, and dinners in your dining room or in restaurants.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.