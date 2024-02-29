Want to Skyrocket Your Productivity? Go Back to Basics and Learn This Crucial Office Skill

It’s time to stop hunting and pecking for those keys. Learn how to touch type and give your workflow a boost.

You’re constantly on the lookout for innovative tools in your business.

But what happens if you have the right tools in hand and aren’t using them properly? That’s most certainly a recipe for wasted time, energy, and resources.

Most people tend to think of wasted tools along the lines of major purchases–like items that take up the space of an entire room or section of your office or workspace. There’s one daily tool that has a huge impact on your daily work. And you may or may not be using it properly every single day. In fact, you might even feel slightly embarrassed about it.

Here’s the honest truth: If you’re using a desktop, tablet, or laptop device, you absolutely need to know how to touch type.

Touch typing is the practice of typing on a keyboard without looking down at the keyboard or keys themselves. The keyboard is a wonderfully constructed tool that should be used to your advantage wherever possible. And yes, while you can use speech-to-text, predictive text, scanning, or other apps and settings on your computer, the simple fact remains that we still use the keyboard in much of our daily work.

Even if you’re proficient at typing, there’s no harm in honing your skills.

Here are five ways to make learning touch typing a fruitful endeavor that will serve you for years to come. Write down key benefits

You know you need to learn to touch type, but do you fully understand the benefits of learning this skill? What could you accomplish faster and with more ease if you learned to touch type? How would this positively affect your business?

Could writing daily emails be less stressful? Would writing proposals be more efficient, so much so that you free up time to work on important items?

Think about your daily routine and the common log jams you face when you’re in your business. What would this new skill potentially give you in return every single day of the workweek? How about the month, or perhaps even the year?

It’s certainly worth giving this some thought. Make learning touch typing fun

Once upon a time, learning how to touch type meant typing static lines of text in a rhythmic and prescribed fashion.

Nowadays, there is no end to the variety of touch typing teaching tools, applications, and programs. Do a search online and you’ll find countless online programs, diagnostic tests, and methodologies. If you can find a way to make learning touch typing more enjoyable for yourself, the better. You can find interest-specific typing stories, audio lessons, and games. Find a tool you enjoy using and you’ll be more likely to keep up your lessons.

Get a touch typing buddy Motivated by the buddy system? Team up with a friend or colleague who is also looking to improve their typing skills.

Practice on your own time and have check-ins with each other every week. You could also gather for a recurring online typing practice session.

Again, the idea here is to make the process fun and have a supportive environment around you to help you learn and grow. Track your typing progress

Your first typing session will be much different than your 50th. That’s why it’s important to track where you’ve been so you can see your progress.

Write down your progress in a notebook, and jot down words per minute (WPM) in a paper planner, spreadsheet, or wall calendar.

And remember, this isn’t just about WPM–your typing accuracy matters, too. The more accurate you can be in your work, the less time and energy you’ll spend correcting those mistakes. So strive for both, but not at the expense of the other.

Practice your new skill daily Start your new typing regime slowly, but surely. Even spending 10 to 15 minutes a day is a good start.

One of the best things about learning touch typing is that you can use your newfound skill immediately in your daily work.

Granted, there will be a period of adjustment when using your new skill on the job. That’s just part of the learning process. The good news is that once you become proficient, you’ll use the skill every single day at work. And that’s not a bad way to practice a frequently used skill in today’s digital world.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.