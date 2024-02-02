Amazon Could Soon Be Responsible for the Actions of Third-Party Vendors

Third-party merchants using Amazon to sell their products might get a lucky break from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, as the regulator is considering an order that would reclassify Amazon as a distributor.

If the decision is enacted, Amazon could be held responsible for the quality of products sold by outside vendors on its platform — which comprise about 60 percent of Web sales — and could be vulnerable to a torrent of lawsuits regarding product condition, legitimacy, and safety.

A series of Wall Street Journal investigations published throughout 2019 found that a number of hazardous, mislabeled, and banned products were being sold on the platform, including literal garbage identified online as “used goods.”

Some products sold on Amazon have arguably resulted in illness or death for customers. In 2014, Albert Stokes, a 23-year-old from Alabama, died after getting in a motorcycle crash where his helmet fell off. His mother blames her son’s death on the helmet, which was purchased on Amazon and falsely designated as certified by the U.S. Transportation Department in its product description. Children’s toys on the site have been found to contain unsafe levels of lead or to lack proper warning labels about choking hazards.