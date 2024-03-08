How Katherine Heigl’s Brand, New Lane Road Mercantile, Supports Small Businesses — and Dogs

When she’s not on set for a TV show or film, Katherine Heigl enjoys arts and crafts, online shopping, and being influenced by her TikTok feed — interests which led her to launch her business, New Lane Road Mercantile, in November 2023.

The brand, which Heigl co-founded with her mother, sells apothecary goods, wellness products, homeware, and textiles made by small and local artisans.

While exploring additional fundraising avenues for the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, an animal advocacy organization named for Heigl’s late brother that she co-founded with her mother in 2008, Heigl realized she could monetize her love of drawing, scrapbooking, knitting, and other arts and crafts. “Serendipitously,” Heigl says, she came across a Shopify ad for how to build one’s own store while browsing TikTok one day. As someone with little to no coding experience, she says she was able to build a store over the course of a weekend.

“I could take total control. I didn’t have to find business partners or get bank loans or [open up] a brick-and-mortar store,” she says.

Soon after, however, the demand for Heigl’s handmade work exceeded the amount of time she had — or wanted — to dedicate toward it. She turned to the Shopify Collective, a tool that helped her connect with vendors like ceramists, jewelers, and print makers. Currently, New Lane Road has more than 50 sellers, with plans to add up to an additional 40 in 2024. The site boasts 700 products ranging from candles to martini sets to $600 hats.

“I got carried away. I’m not gonna lie, it was so fun [reaching out to sellers],” Heigl says. “It’s like wish fulfillment. I get to sit and online shop and find products that I want to have in the store that I love, and [work with] small brands that I’m excited to give a bigger platform.” Vendors advertise their products through New Lane Road’s site and customers purchase through the platform, though each individual business is responsible for shipping and returns. New Lane Road also takes a cut from each sale, which is donated to the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation. Heigl explains that the amount taken from a sale varies but is typically between 20 and 30 percent: “It really just depends on the actual product and how the vendor feels. We want to collaborate, we want to make them comfortable… [and] make everybody feel like it’s fair and equitable on all ends.”

Heigl says many of New Lane Road’s sellers additionally donate profits to causes aside from the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, and 100 percent of the proceeds of her own work that’s sold goes to her organization. As a consumer, Heigl says she tends to make purchases from brands that align with her values, and she feels New Lane Road appeals to similarly minded consumers.

“I’m the best audience because I’m a massive online shopper. I am one of those people who really leans into retail therapy,” she says. “What I [have] found is, I always feel better about the experience when I know that my purchase is also going to a cause that is meaningful.” Next, Heigl hopes to incorporate merchants onto the platform that aren’t on Shopify — potentially, she says, small businesses she’s come across during her travels to small towns in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah, the last of which she has called home for the past 13 years. She also hopes to incorporate blog-like features into the site where she can share products she’s been loving, books she’s been reading, or activities she’s been pursuing.