How the Owners of a $10 Million Marketing Agency Celebrate the Black Community Every Day of the Year

Eight months ago, KFC introduced its latest star-studded advertisement, this time featuring University of Colorado Boulder’s head football coach, Deion Sanders. The playful and lively ad — which shows Sanders and his five children arriving at the drive-thru lane of the fast food giant packed into a golf cart, his kids reminding their father not to forget parts of their orders — enamored viewers and YouTube commenters alike.

The commercial’s success — along with previous ads featuring rapper Jack Harlow and comedian Druski — is the work of Louisville, Kentucky-based marketing agency Nimbus. Founded in 2002 and owned by the husband and wife duo Stacey and Dawn Wade, Nimbus has partnered with brands like Jack Daniel’s, MassMutual, and of course KFC, to help bring their campaigns to life. The company now has an annual revenue upwards of $10 million.

Nimbus was created “out of necessity,” says Stacey, who serves as CEO and executive creative director. He had just been laid off from a marketing agency job so he decided to carve out a space in the industry on his own. From the beginning, the couple says, Nimbus has pursued a disruptive approach to advertising. Dawn joined as a managing partner and chief strategy officer in 2013, and in the past decade, the couples’ priorities have shifted dramatically. Today, Dawn and Stacey focus on elevating Black culture, community, and influence. Roughly 80 percent of the Nimbus workforce identifies as being part of a marginalized or historically underrepresented group, and most of the company’s advertising campaigns spotlight Black creatives and professionals. Together, Dawn and Stacey are working to create an environment in which both the talent they partner with and their employees can be their authentic selves.

“[Advertising and marketing] is a space that hasn’t been kind to creators of color, specifically Black creators,” says Stacey, who believes it’s important for agencies to curate teams that are representative of the communities they’re highlighting. “If you look at the makeup of most agencies, it’s still a major issue, having women and people of color [who] have senior-level roles.”

Through much of its work, Nimbus has drawn attention to historic inequities within the business world. For instance, the agency partnered with Jack Daniel’s in 2022 to create “Gentleman Jack Culture Shakers,” a national campaign that spotlights six Black and Brown bartenders from around the United States. The hospitality industry has historically favored White individuals for front-of-house positions — in 2018, the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that only 7 percent of bartenders were Black. In 2023, MassMutual partnered with Nimbus to create a campaign around Black generational wealth. “When we’re engaging in what I refer to as underestimated communities, it’s important, from a marketing lens, who is at the table from concept to execution,” says Darin Florenz, director of market segmentation and development at MassMutual. “The intersection of subject matter expertise and creative expertise is what makes [Nimbus] unique.”

Now, with Black History Month in the rearview mirror, many companies and marketing agencies might deprioritize campaigns that focus on or highlight the Black community. The Nimbus co-owners say that’s a mistake.

“I think a lot of brands will jump depending on the flavor of the month. But I think consistency with a particular audience has gone a long way,” Stacey says, arguing that businesses will benefit from catering to the wants and needs of Black consumers. He cites a McKinsey study which found that Black consumers’ economic power is predicted to expand to $1.7 trillion by 2030, up from the $910 billion it’s at today. Stacey and Dawn do acknowledge that efforts to spotlight the Black community are made more complicated in the wake of anti-DEI lawsuits that continue to impact small businesses. But they are doubling down on the strength of DEI. As they see it, diversity — in life experiences, income levels, racial and economic backgrounds, and levels of education — is essential to idea development. “Understanding what it feels like to not be a part of the forefront of the conversation [and] the need to just dig deeper” are helpful places to draw inspiration from, Dawn says.

As the marketing industry expands its multicultural media coverage — a report from the market research firm PQ Media estimates that multicultural ad spending will grow by 8.4 percent, to nearly $46 billion in 2024 — Dawn and Stacey want clients to know Nimbus won’t shy away from such initiatives.