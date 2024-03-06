How Parachute Achieved Profitability

DTC brands, once adored by venture capital investors in the early 2010s, have struggled to achieve the kind of soaring profitability they once promised.

There’s meal kit subscription service Blue Apron, once valued at $1.9 billion, which was acquired by Wonder for $103 million last September. The mattress company Casper launched a bold but unsuccessful IPO in 2020 and quickly reclaimed its status as a private company a mere two years later. SmileDirectClub declared bankruptcy in December and shut down shortly afterward, causing confusion amongst consumers who were in the middle of their personalized dental care plans.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Los Angeles-based bedding company Parachute on the other hand, which launched in 2014, finally succeeded where many of its peers have not: the company recently became profitable. While Ariel Kaye, CEO and founder of Parachute, declined to share exactly how profitable the company is, and declined to share current revenue numbers, the company reiterated it made more than $150 million in 2021. But for context and comparison, Parachute competitor Boll & Branch, also founded in 2014, logged $200 million in 2023 revenue, while Brooklinen, another competitor founded in 2014, logged revenue of $100 million in 2019. According to CB Insights, Brooklinen has raised about $60 million in total and Boll & Branch has raised about $100 million. In total, Kaye raised $47 million in venture funding after closing out a Series C round in 2018.

Kaye, in part, attributes the company’s success to her lack of focus on raising capital. “In those early days of getting the business off the ground, I saw how too much capital could negatively impact growth, could take you away from discipline, could lead to overspending in certain parts of the business–and that ultimately didn’t feel sustainable,” she says. She told Inc. last year that, under pressure from investors to spend on marketing, she impulsively bought an ad in a newsletter, which cost the brand five figures but didn’t generate any return.

Understanding and processing those mistakes has been an important part of becoming profitable, Kaye contends. “We’ve spent money that has not had any sort of the return that we wanted it to,” she says. “But you learn, and how you take those lessons and learnings is part of the growth process.” In addition to avoiding overspending, Parachute has also worked hard to diversify its revenue streams by opening brick-and-mortar stores. Parachute opened its first store in the Venice Beach neighborhood of Los Angeles in 2016. Kaye says the company’s expansion into in-person retail began slowly, opening maybe two or three stores per year. Then COVID-19 happened, and “home was the darling of all industries. We were working with a lot of optimism,” she says. In 2022, Parachute doubled its store count from 13 to 26.

The prioritization of retail is resonating with consumers–Kaye says store-acquired customers are 65 percent more likely to make a second purchase in their first 12 months than customers who shop on Parachute’s website. Kaye attributes Parachute’s success in retail to the nature of the products it sells. “Ten years ago…most people were accustomed to going into a store to buy these products. And many people still prefer that experience. They want to touch and feel,” she says. “We wanted to create retail stores that felt like a home, so you could see our products in their natural environment, you could test the absorbency of the towels with our sinks that we built in our bath areas.”

In retrospect, Kaye says it probably wasn’t necessary to open every single store that the brand did in 2022. She acknowledges that retail is a lot of work and requires hiring more staff and maintaining a more robust inventory. But there’s an upside to that. Stores “are also like mini distribution centers for us, so we’re able to ship products really quickly.” Plus, stores offer a plethora of marketing opportunities that have been crucial to building brand loyalty. “The idea for retail was always to be kind of a community center,” Kaye says, noting that customers are excited to attend in-person gatherings like speaker series and workshops. As a dog-friendly brand, National Dog Day is celebrated across all 26 Parachute locations.

“We have dog photographers and people that do portraits. It’s so silly, and so fun,” Kaye says. The event doubles as a clever marketing tactic, because dogs running around and jumping on beds gives Parachute a chance to demonstrate that its products can stand some wear and tear: “Our products are really durable and can stand the love of a pet.”