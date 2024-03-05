Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Canned Vodka Drink
Her latest business foray expands her family’s presence in the alcohol industry.
The Kardashian-Jenner family‘s business empire is expanding today with the launch of Kylie Jenner’s new canned vodka soda, Sprinter.
The drinks are made with “premium vodka, sparkling water, and real fruit juice,” according to a press release, and will come in four flavors: peach, lime, grapefruit, and black cherry. To produce Sprinter, Jenner partnered with Chandra Richter, a professional food and beverage consultant who holds a PhD in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology from the University of Colorado Boulder.
“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner said in the press release. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”
Dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019, Kylie is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Though Forbes has since revoked that title, publishing that Kylie inflated the success of her businesses for years, she has a multitude of other business ventures, including her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and a line of skin care and hair care products for children called Kylie Baby. At one point she even repurposed an internet meme poking fun of her serenading her daughter Stormi, by creating a line of “rise and shine” hoodies, which retailed for $65. Most recently, Jenner has been promoting her new perfume, Cosmic, which launches March 7.
Kylie also isn’t the first Jenner — and is far from the first celebrity — to venture into the spirits industry. Her sister Kendall’s tequila brand 818 Tequila Reposado has won awards, including 43 blind taste tests, one of which was for Best Reposado Tequila from the World Tequila Awards. It’s also an Inc. favorite among celebrity liquor brands.
Sprinter will be available nationwide in eight-can variety packs on March 21 at a suggested retail price of $19.99.
