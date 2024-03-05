Kylie Jenner Is Launching a Canned Vodka Drink

The drinks are made with “premium vodka, sparkling water, and real fruit juice,” according to a press release, and will come in four flavors: peach, lime, grapefruit, and black cherry. To produce Sprinter, Jenner partnered with Chandra Richter, a professional food and beverage consultant who holds a PhD in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology from the University of Colorado Boulder.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner said in the press release. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”

Dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019, Kylie is no stranger to entrepreneurship. Though Forbes has since revoked that title, publishing that Kylie inflated the success of her businesses for years, she has a multitude of other business ventures, including her beauty line Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and a line of skin care and hair care products for children called Kylie Baby. At one point she even repurposed an internet meme poking fun of her serenading her daughter Stormi, by creating a line of “rise and shine” hoodies, which retailed for $65. Most recently, Jenner has been promoting her new perfume, Cosmic, which launches March 7.