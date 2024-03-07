Michaels Is Taking Its Online Maker Marketplace In-Person — and It Could Compete With Etsy

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is launching an in-person pilot program for vendors on its online platform, MakerPlace, to sell their handmade goods in Michaels stores.

The initiative, which rolled out in seven Michaels locations on February 24, will add a second round of stores to its pilot program on March 23, with plans to expand nationwide soon after. The initiative has featured one vendor per store.

The Irving, Texas-based retailer — which went private in a $3.3 billion deal in 2021 — launched MakerPlace in November 2023. CEO Ashley Buchanan says that the move stemmed from customer feedback. Anyone who’s ever had a penchant for arts and crafts has been to Michaels, he explains, and many associate the chain with their introduction to creativity. But roughly 20 to 30 percent of customers voiced feeling like they had “graduated” from the brand, he says. “They needed a broader assortment of different types of products that we sell in our store because they were creating things as a side job and then selling them, or some of them were doing [it as] a full-time job,” Buchanan says. “So we went on this path of ‘OK, well, how do we become a one-stop shop for the things that they’re buying?'” Artists are able both buy supplies and sell their finished goods through MakerPlace.

The platform functions as an alternative to e-commerce companies like Etsy, which has long been known for selling vintage and handmade goods but has come under fire in recent months as customers have accused vendors on the platform of selling fake products. The company also faced backlash from sellers when it upped its commission rate to 6.5 percent in 2022.

MakerPlace offers a flexible membership program for vendors. Those who opt for the free annual membership pay a 4 percent referral fee and a 3 percent transaction fee, plus 20 cents for payment processing, while those who pay $9.98 a month — with a free two-month trial — pay a 2 percent referral fee. The transaction fee remains the same. MakerPlace also offers sellers the ability to teach classes and share how-to guides, through which they can earn 3 percent and 6 percent commission, depending on their membership level. For the how-to posts, sellers can earn affiliate revenue by incorporating links to necessary supplies that customers can buy from Michaels. For the pilot program, however, “we don’t take a commission from [vendor’s] sales in-store,” Buchanan says. “It’s just really a way to support them because they’ve been so supportive of us.”

Michaels says that MakerPlace garnered interest from thousands of sellers during its initial beta period, mainly through word-of-mouth. The company declined to disclose how many sellers are on the platform currently and is now focused on growing customers for those vendors to sell to. Buchanan says the next month will be “critical to make sure [the platform gets] some mass engagement from a buyer perspective.”