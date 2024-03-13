The Co-Founders of The Skinny Confidential on Their Marriage: ‘Stay in Your Lanes’

The founders of the audio marketplace Dear Media and the blog The Skinny Confidential have built a media empire. They’re also married and have two kids.

Lauryn and Michael Bosstick met on a playground when they were 12 years old. Today, they run two companies: The Skinny Confidential, a blog focused on beauty, wellness, and advice, and Dear Media, which owns 80 podcasts, all focused on women’s experiences and interests.

The Bossticks were middle school sweethearts, dating through seventh and eighth grade and then breaking up in high school. But their connection never fizzled. The couple rekindled things in college, and decided to expand their relationship from strictly romance to business over margaritas in Cabo. Lauryn had already been writing her blog for about seven years, but the two saw an opportunity to branch into the podcast realm. They launched The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast in 2016, which has been downloaded more than 200 million times.

“I launched the blog fully knowing that I would potentially do [a] product or a podcast … and that’s what happened,” Lauryn told Inc. at a SXSW panel in Austin. “I think that’s really important for anyone out here who is thinking of launching a brand. You really want to think of it multifaceted from the beginning.” At the time, Michael was working in the commerce space and hadn’t explored media in any professional capacity. But after a short stint working with another company, the Bossticks decided it made more sense to self-produce their podcast, and “from that experience, we realized we could do that for others,” Michael said. And so Dear Media was born.

Lauryn notes that she and Michael don’t work together every day. Collaborating on their podcast, she says, is “a cherry on top.” And while the venture is more than just a hobby of theirs, it also isn’t their main focus — they both have separate teams and separate partners.

“For me, my focus is the product line. I’m running a team of 20 people, and the day-in, day-out, people don’t see on social media,” she says. “There’s so much back end that goes into bringing a product to life. So that’s why [the podcast is] the cherry on top for us.” While there are a number of advantages to working and living together, Lauryn stressed the importance of setting boundaries. “You’ve got to stay in your lanes, and you’ve got to define the lanes and expectations,” she says. “You essentially have to run the business, if you’re working together, like a marriage.”

Michael agrees, asserting that building a relationship as business partners has increased the couple’s communication in their marriage and as co-parents. “I think if you can actually figure out the working dynamic as a couple, the other stuff becomes much simpler, meaning co-parenting together, being a married couple. The work stuff was way harder for us, and we still have to kind of navigate that and figure it out,” he says.