Why Having a Mission-Driven Business Is Important to Selena Gomez’s Mom

For Mandy Teefey, founding Wondermind in 2022 with her daughter Selena Gomez and Daniella Pearson, founder and CEO of The Newsette, made perfect sense. She knew exactly what she wanted in a mental health platform because she and her loved ones had firsthand knowledge of the shortcomings in the space.

Teefey says launching Wondermind was important to her because “I knew it was something that will keep me driven every day, every time that I wake up in the morning.” She says, “I have ADHD and trauma. Selena has bipolar [disorder], and I was adopted into a family that also has mental health conditions. So it’s something that’s not just personal to me, it’s personal to everyone that I love,” Teefey told Inc. at a SXSW panel this week.

Wondermind, which Teefey describes as “the world’s first mental health ecosystem,” provides users with podcasts that discuss and destigmatize mental health, newsletters sent out three times a week with tips from therapists and other mental health experts, and educational content, including an upcoming documentary with Venus Williams. Offerings continue to grow as the company finds new ways to embody its initial mission. Scot Tatelman, who co-founded State Bags with his wife Jacq Tatelman and currently serves as its chief giving officer, emphasized how giving back is a core part of his company’s work. “We’re really proud of the fact that we started our brand with a mission before we even really knew what we were selling,” he says. The Brooklyn-based company has launched numerous charitable initiatives over the years, and the company itself was born from the Tatelmans’ experience creating a summer camp for children from underprivileged backgrounds 15 years ago.

“We started seeing this unfortunate trend of kids coming to camp in the Poconos of Pennsylvania with a lot of their belongings in trash bags or ripped shopping bags,” Scot says. Driven by the desire to make change in their community, State Bags launched in 2013 and has given hundreds of thousands of backpacks to underfunded communities in the 10 years since, according to Scot.

The company’s mission has evolved along with customers’ expectations for purpose-driven brands. After traveling to Flint, Michigan in 2017 to donate 10,000 bags at a back-to-school event, Scot recalled a conversation with a principal in attendance. “We really appreciate it, but what we really need is for more people to understand that our water is still poisoned,” the principal said. “And we kind of looked at each other,” Scott recounts. “I shared this story with Jacqueline, and I was like, ‘We have to continue to evolve with the needs of this country.’ ”

Since then, State Bags has focused on actively using its platform to highlight causes important to the brand’s founders. After moving from Brooklyn to California a year and a half ago, Scot and Jacq launched the Travel Academy, a program that funds trips for children who have never flown or traveled before. After sending eight kids to California, Alaska Airlines was inspired to partner with the company for a second trip that gave children from West Oakland the opportunity to explore Hawaii.