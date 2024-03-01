Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Hosts a Rare Disease Day Event Every Year

Yesterday, on the rarest date in the calendar–February 29–roughly 250 people gathered at the Jersey City, New Jersey-based Liberty Science Center for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ sixth annual Rare Disease Day.

The company, which went public in 2018, focuses on gene therapy treatments, which involve modifying the DNA of individuals suffering from rare diseases. The National Institutes of Health defines a rare disease as an illness impacting fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States. Founder and CEO Gaurav Shah estimates that almost half a billion people in the world have some sort of rare disease, and says that the annual event gives patients a platform to speak about their journeys, which he says often leave “not a dry eye in the room.”

Most companies, Shah says, don’t dedicate time toward reflecting on and highlighting the work they do. But he sees the exercise as an essential reminder to employees. Rare Disease Day is created by Rocket’s employees, rather than through an outside events team, which means staff are given the opportunity to think crucially what stories they’re able to tell and what they want to highlight about patient experiences. “Stopping once a year and saying, ‘This is our purpose, or this is our mission, these are the values that we work and live by,’ sort of reinstates enthusiasm, passion, and the right work ethic among our employees and our partners,” he says. The event is also important for highlighting Rocket’s work and priorities to the public. Breast Cancer Awareness Month, for example, was established in 1985 and is thought to have played a role in increased screenings and early detection in the nearly 40 years since. Shah hopes Rare Disease Day will do the same for the disorders Rocket Pharma treats, which, while defined as “rare,” he argues are more prevalent than people realize.

The diseases that Rocket brings attention to change every year. This year, the company focused on cardiovascular diseases, as well as leukocyte adhesion deficiency Type 1 (LAD1), a disorder that affects children’s white blood cells–those affected lack a specific protein on the surface of these cells, which makes them prone to abscesses and illnesses like pneumonia. Often, the afflicted aren’t expected to live past 4 or 5 years old. Rocket Pharma is hoping to change this outcome with a treatment it has developed called Kresladi, which the company expects to receive FDA approval for by late June 2024. “We did a [gene therapy] trial and nine out of nine patients survived. One hundred percent,” Shah says. “All of them at the end of the trial are infection free [and] hospitalization free, and instead of dying by the age 2, 3, 4, they may live to 92, 93, 94.”