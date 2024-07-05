A Defense Industry Entrepreneur Who Took a Pay Cut to Hire Top Talent

Welcome to the Business Owners’ Budget, Inc.’s new series outlining the personal finances of (often) anonymous founders with the goal of pulling back the curtain on wealth and what it really takes to grow a business today.

This Huntsville, Alabama, federal contractor understands that running any company comes with financial risk. But after a “bad sale” of his first company–also in the aerospace and defense industry–the entrepreneur is particularly attentive to how he spends money. Here’s his business owner’s budget:

What did your finances look like when you started your business?

When I started my first business with my brother, I had no money–like zero. So basically, we were figuring out how the business could cover our rent and food. We weren’t able to save anything for the first, almost three years.

When did you start to pay yourself?

I took my first small annual salary of $45,000 about 18 months into that business. I wasn’t thinking about marriage, I wasn’t thinking about kids. The only thing I really had on my mind was, “If we don’t make this company work, I’m not going to even be able to figure out finances.” I was about 29 at the time. Eventually, I did accumulate money in a 401(k) and personal savings–about $100,000. But we had a horrific sale of that first business that left me back at ground zero, so I used that $100,000 to start my second business. I calculated what I could afford to live on, and for the first few years of that business–my current business–I paid myself $45,000 again.