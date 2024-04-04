Amazon Scales Back Just Walk Out Technology, but It’s Not the End of Checkout-Free Shopping

With advancing retail technology, checkout lines may eventually become a thing of the past.

That’s in spite of the fact that Amazon eliminated its Just Walk Out technology from its Amazon Fresh stores. The Information reported the news earlier this week, adding that the tech wasn’t quite as automated as it seemed: It required more than 1,000 workers in India to monitor the system.

Moving forward, the company will still use its Just Walk Out tech in select Amazon Go stores and in its Amazon Fresh stores in the U.K., and also plans to use smart carts, which will eliminate the need for customers to stand in line and also allow them to keep track of their purchases as they shop. Meanwhile, other companies in the retail tech space have been honing their own versions of cashier-free checkout for years.

Grabango, a Berkeley, California-based software company founded in 2016 by Pandora co-founder Will Glaser, uses computer vision to retrofit checkout-free shopping capabilities into existing stores. The technology, Glaser tells Inc., is inspired by driverless cars. “It’s a little bit like the way a Tesla drives down the road and can tell a stop sign from a yield sign and know what to do,” he says. “We can tell a can of Coke from a can of Pepsi using that same suite of technology.”

Grabango’s technology can track the movement of merchandise around a store, so when a customer picks up an item, it’s automatically added to their “cart”–whether they put it in a bag, a pocket, or an actual physical cart. Glaser says that because the tech does not use facial recognition, it avoids infringing on shoppers’ privacy. The company is focused, first, on expanding in grocery stores and convenience stores–two types of retailers that are more likely to experience issues like inventory shrink, Glaser says. In February, Grabango launched its tech in a Chicago-area Aldi store. Self-checkout has been a recent point of contention for shoppers and stores alike. Target recently cut self-checkout times, and in light of inventory shrink concerns, Dollar General announced that it planned to increase staff supervision of its self-checkout machines. That suggests businesses haven’t been able to cut labor costs with the implementation of self-checkout. Some businesses are using technology in an attempt to make cashier-free checkout more secure. Everseen, a Cork, Ireland-based startup founded in 2007, also uses computer vision to monitor a customer’s checkout process.

The company hasn’t always been successful: In 2020, Wired reported Walmart employee complaints that the tech falsely accused some customers of shoplifting, which ultimately caused more pain points throughout the checkout process. In 2021, Everseen filed a lawsuit against Walmart, claiming that the retail giant had developed its own version of Everseen’s technology, Irish Examiner reported, but later that year, the two companies came to an amicable settlement.

Yet, in 2023, Everseen raised a $71 million Series A, TechCrunch reported. Founder and CEO Alan O’Herlihy told Inc. in March that the company’s technology flags about 4 percent of transactions, though clients can set their own parameters on what kinds of behaviors flag interventions. For instance, the tech might flag to a customer that they may have incorrectly scanned an item, and give them the opportunity to correct the error themselves. “All the retailers we’re working with globally give the customer the benefit of the doubt and try not to be confrontational,” O’Herlihy says. “We don’t want technology making definite accusations.” O’Herlihy adds that Everseen’s technology is used by retailers both big and small; like Grabango, it does not include facial recognition abilities.