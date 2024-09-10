Can New York City Become a Fashion Manufacturing Capital Again?

Alongside cities like Paris, Milan, and London, New York City has long claimed its stake as a fashion capital of the world. But while celebrities and influencers may still flock to Manhattan for fashion week, the city’s role in the production of apparel has declined since the latter half of the 20th century. Now, one entrepreneur has a vision to revitalize the Garment District–and bring manufacturing back to the U.S.

Mi Jong Lee, a Korean-American designer with more than 40 years of industry experience, has been named one of this year’s winners of the David Prize–an annual initiative funded by the Walentas Family Foundation that awards five New Yorkers $200,000 each to fund ideas and projects with a goal of making New York City a better place for its inhabitants. With this funding, Lee is deepening her investment in the technology that could have an outsize impact on the apparel industry.

As with most business decisions, the gradual shift of apparel brands to overseas production in the past couple of decades was one that stemmed from cost. In places like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, workers are paid less, which means that garments can be sold for a lower price and at a greater profit. But this typically comes with several drawbacks. “When we offshore, we are prey to companies that say, ‘You know what? Yeah, we can give you cheap clothes, but you have to order huge MOQs [minimum order quantities],'” Lee says. “We are putting at least a third of the product in the landfill because we are producing beyond the consumer demand.” Domestic production, she says, may have a higher labor cost, but it saves brands “huge losses” on logistics, warehousing, overproduction, and the waste of inventory. Not to mention, Lee adds, it eliminates–or at least significantly diminishes–the risk of supply chain disruptions. That was something that countless consumer and apparel brands saw in 2021 through 2022 as the impact of Covid-19 shutdowns lingered. As production timelines lengthened amid delays, brands had to get better at predicting what customers wanted months–or even years–ahead of time. Even without disruption, a global chain of production takes significantly longer to finish than a domestic one.

Still, there is the cost, Lee contends. “We can’t just go, ‘Yay, producing in America!’ because you’re American. If the numbers don’t make sense to the CFO, ultimately, it’s not going to happen,” she says. “What I’m telling [brands] is that there’s a white space if they need to produce something fast.”

A key part of addressing that white space is investing in innovation–in particular, domestic volume manufacturing with automative sewing machinery. That is what Lee believes will revitalize the Garment District, and what led her in January to purchase such machinery from the Atlanta Attachment Company. This equipment typically costs between $200,000 and $275,000 depending on its exact specifications, and increases labor efficiency by about 40 percent.

While Lee still owns and operates her namesake fashion line and her luxury brand Emmelle–both of which have employed domestic vertical production since their inception in 1982–she understands the importance of collaboration in order to facilitate the kind of industrywide change that she believes is critical. She has succeeded in coalition-building before; during the pandemic, she banned together other small manufacturers in the Garment District and retooled her factory to produce nearly 1 million hospital gowns. “It was a very hard two months to ramp up, but by the sixth month, we were profitable,” she says. Now, with her factory’s newly purchased automative machinery, Lee is focused on T-shirt manufacturing as a first step. This, she says, can “bring a safety net to the garment industry” by providing manufacturers and employees with consistent work. “It is my belief that if we are able to do that, we can keep the incredible artistry, the incredible knowledge that we have in New York City alive.”

Garment manufacturer Apparel USA is one partner that has joined Lee’s Garment District efforts. Executive vice president Sanjay Israni says that the company has worked with Lee for the past three years, and most recently, it has created samples using the new automative machinery. “We are also a large manufacturer out of India, but a lot of our customers want quick turnarounds or small test runs. That’s where [Lee] comes into play,” he says. Speed is a big appeal, he adds. “Nobody wants to lay out orders six months in advance, but they have to when they’re doing overseas. The biggest advantage [of domestic production] is you can ship goods in two or three or four weeks.”

While the automative machinery reduces the amount of labor needed for production, its proponents say that this type of innovation can ultimately help preserve jobs–that is, if its enhanced efficiency can convince brands to sign on. Concentrating this technological investment in the Garment District also makes sense from a labor perspective, Lee says: “New York City has a huge flow of immigrant workers coming in who have experience, who know what this is, and we’re not working with them in proper ways.” Atlanta Attachment Company–the company that makes the automative machinery–most often sells its equipment abroad, she notes. There are sustainability benefits to domestic production, adds Anna Brakefield, founder of the Moulton, Alabama-based brand Red Land Cotton, which works with Lee for its apparel design and manufacturing. It’s also key to “uplifting our own economy at home and realizing there is an importance and dignity in manufacturing work,” she says. “Not only is it ethical, but I think it’s a part of the economy that needs to be revitalized.”

Now, it’s brands that need to be convinced that this kind of change is the right shift for the industry. Brakefield, for one, believes in the power of smaller brands, like Red Land, that “have customers who really care about that story.” She recognizes that they can play a prominent role in the growth of domestic manufacturing; Israni echoes a similar sentiment.