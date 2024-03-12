How a Fintech Investor Picks Future Unicorns Out of the Crowd

As a founding partner of Acrew Capital, and longtime fintech investor, Lauren Kolodny has made savvy investments in a number of billion-dollar companies, including Plaid and Gusto. Here’s how she determines if a founding team has what it takes. —As told to Rebecca Deczynski

“I’m looking for founders who have strong beliefs, loosely held. They have to be willing to change quickly on the basis of substantiated data. A founder who takes too long to accept that something isn’t working correctly can kill their business.

Many startups begin with a smaller opportunity with the intention of getting adoption -before expanding to something much bigger. When I first started talking to Chris Britt and Ryan King, the co-founders of the no-fee mobile bank Chime, they’d just discovered their bigger opportunity–and swung for the fences. Originally, they put out a secured retail card that provided members rewards for card spending at various retailers. But Chris and Ryan quickly realized that early Chime members were people who were living paycheck to paycheck and were largely underserved by traditional banks. What those members really needed was a consumer-friendly banking experience. So Chime shifted into being a digital-first bank.

I talked to Chris and Ryan a lot about what gave them the conviction to go down their new path, and what insights from their first iteration would help them take the bigger swing. I saw how they worked together as a team through change to figure out the best path forward.