How Beauty Brand KIKI World Raised $7M Thanks to its Blockchain Technology

A software company at its core, KIKI received funding from a16z and Estée Lauder to expand its vision of “community commerce.”

The best way to understand what your customers want is to ask them directly–and that’s exactly what KIKI World does.

The Los Angeles-based company, which launched in 2023 and sells beauty products like temporary hair paint and a liquid makeup pen, today announced a $7 million fundraising round, with investors including A16z Crypto, Estée Lauder’s New Incubation Ventures, Double Down, and more. Cosmetics may not seem like a natural investment for a web3-focused fund, but KIKI World is a software company as its core. Through its blockchain platform, the brand engages its online community of more than 12,000 members to “co-create” the beauty products that they really want.

Co-creation–the act of including customers in the product development phase in a way that’s much more visible and substantial than more traditional user testing–is an increasingly popular way brands are connecting with shoppers. The New York City skin care brand BeautyStat co-creates products by inviting its biggest fans on social media into product development conversations, and Bubble Skincare, also based in NYC, runs a product-testing program with its large community of brand ambassadors. KIKI World takes a tech-enabled approach: Its proprietary software allows for co-creation and offers rewards for engagement and product usage on a blockchain platform–not unlike the community rewards platform TYB, which Ty Haney launched in 2022.

With its new funding, KIKI World aims to not just grow its own brand–but also enable other brands to leverage its technology. Co-founder Jana Bobosikova shares how the company approached this round. Why it was time to fundraise

KIKI self-funded a year of development ahead of its launch and quickly gained traction in 2023: It was selected to join A16z’s Crypto Startup School accelerator out of more than 8,000 applicants last year. After that experience, the company was ready to expand, and originally set a fundraising target of $5 million.

The timing, Bobosikova says, was key–not just for KIKI’s own development, but for the consumer market as a whole: “Despite the funding environment being tough, we were able to raise capital as KIKI’s proposition is to offer new solutions to community engagement and product marketing online, a problem everyone is addressing for their businesses– mostly using the current centralized social platforms.” The fundraising strategy

KIKI connected with fewer than 20 investors in its targeted fundraising approach. It took about 90 days to close its oversubscribed fundraising round with $7 million. “We were looking for a strategic mix of industry investment that aligns to our global luxury brand house aspiration and frontier understanding of the latest platform tech, blockchain, and infrastructure, and where value can accrue using new technologies,” Bobosikova says.