How Julie Products Became the Nation’s Biggest Donor of Emergency Contraception

In less than two years, Julie Products–through its 1:1 donation model, Julie for All–has distributed more than 1 million units of emergency contraception.

That makes the New York City-based company, which launched in the fall of 2022, the nation’s largest donor of levonorgestrel, or the morning-after pill, according to all available records.

The program is a core part of Julie’s mission, co-founder, and CEO Amanda E/J Morrison told Inc. when the company received a 2023 Best in Business award for its donation efforts. “There are millions of women out there who need help…our impact program is [designed] to help them beyond the product, beyond shelf access,” she says. To that end, Julie works with more than 300 community partners across all 50 states to distribute emergency contraception to those who need it and support their community engagement and education efforts. Those partners, says head of impact Talia Berger, are essential to the program’s success. Each month, Julie’s community partners submit a form to request a shipment of emergency contraception, indicating their desired number of units. The Julie team also tracks news–regulatory changes like decreased access to birth control and increased abortion restrictions, as well as disruptions like natural disasters–to anticipate where its partners might be most in need.

Once they have their shipments in tow, Julie’s partners know how to distribute the emergency contraception effectively. That might involve stocking vending machines on college campuses or using an online pharmacy partner to mail it directly to individuals, as in the case of Take Control Initiative, the nation’s longest-running state contraception access organization, which has primarily served the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area for the past 14 years. It can also look like setting up giveaway stands at nightlife events or putting boxes in bar and restaurant bathrooms, as North Texas Risk Redux, a community organizing group, does.

While these groups have fine-tuned their strategy for getting resources where they’re most needed, they have historically faced barriers that restricted their impact–namely, the cost of emergency contraception itself. One unit of Julie, which is sold online and in retailers including Walmart and CVS, retails at $42.44. Plan B One-Step, a popular name brand of the same over-the-counter medication, costs $49.99 at drugstores including CVS. Before partnering with Julie, some organizations say that they had to use community funding to buy emergency contraception. “We’re able to take the dollars that we were using to keep the pace of purchasing to do community education and outreach, which Julie is really supportive with,” says Laura Bellis, executive director of Take Control Initiative.

That free supply came at a particularly demanding time. A month before the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision overturned Roe v. Wade, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation that made Oklahoma the first state in the nation to completely ban abortion, with exceptions only made when the life of the mother is at risk.

Anticipating that legal change, Bellis says that Take Control worked to expand access to emergency contraception. In 2021, the nonprofit distributed 91 morning-after pills. For the first half of 2022, it distributed 50. In the second half of the year, it distributed 6,000. “Luckily, then, Julie came in,” Bellis says. To date, the organization has distributed more than 17,000 morning-after pills, averaging between 700 to 900 a month. As a community harm-reduction organization–not a registered 501c3–North Texas Risk Redux similarly relied on community funding to buy emergency contraception before partnering with Julie, as well as other harm-reduction materials like face masks, condoms, and naloxone nasal spray, which it distributes across 9,000 square miles of the state.

In the fall, NTRR reached out to Julie to become a community partner. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna go ahead and apply for this because it doesn’t have any real qualifications other than, ‘Hey, are you doing this work?’ And we were,” says Kirby, who prefers to go by first name only, and is the executive director and founder of the six-person group. “That broke down that barrier to access.” Since January, the group has received 12,000 packs of Julie’s morning-after pill. In Texas, abortion is banned with few exceptions as of July 2022.

NTRR has found no shortage of need. The group estimates that it “easily” distributes at least 600 packs of Julie a week. “We do this out of our homes. I had four palettes dropped off in my front yard,” Kirby says. “Having to conceptualize exactly what we were getting into, it was like, ‘Oh shit, we’ve never had this type of resource for anyone.'” Julie’s role, Berger explains, is to support the people who are already doing on-the-ground work to make emergency contraception easily available to their communities. That requires close connections and consistent communication. “Human empathy goes a long way, as does nurturing those relationships and building that trust and really taking the time to develop an understanding of what these amazing people are doing in the world,” she says.

The company is able to manage such a robust impact program because it’s “baked into the DNA of the brand,” Berger adds. And that influences how Julie connects with its customers to fuel further growth.

“I think the initial urge was, ‘Let’s throw up all the infographics and all the stats and all the information and figure out how to educate our audience about this,'” Berger says. “But I think early on, we realized that one of the most important things about Julie for All was not creating an us-versus-them environment.” The company’s website is flush with educational materials authored by medical doctors and a thorough FAQ section, but its branding and marketing efforts are infused with humor. Julie’s Instagram page is rife with comedic skits advertising the brand, memes, collaborations with fashion brands, and user-generated content. Its first-ever impact report, published earlier this month, is the most significant spotlight moment for Julie for All, but the company also highlights its 1:1 donation model through its social media and marketing efforts, online and in retail endcaps.

Morrison told Inc. in October that Julie for All is a core part of the company’s ethos, and has been since Julie’s inception; the company’s financial success further drives its philanthropic efforts. In September 2022, Julie launched offering its product direct-to-consumer and in 4,500 Walmart locations; in 2023, it entered 6,900 CVS and 1,500 Target stores. In January 2023, the company donated 200,000 units of emergency contraception to its community partners–the largest single donation ever in the United States.