How to Use Dupes to Drive Sales

2023 was the year of the dupe.

On TikTok, users eagerly shared the gospel of their favorite dupes–products that look or work similarly to more expensive brands–leading the #dupe hashtag to rack up 6.3 billion views. The proliferation of these videos even sparked a more comedic trend of users mockingly sharing fake “doops”–with comparisons that ranged from goofy to absurd.

And the duplicated brands capitalized on the trend too, with some fighting back against their own products being duped. Lululemon hosted a “dupe swap” in Los Angeles, through which customers could trade knockoffs for the real thing. The hair care brand Olaplex launched a campaign declaring its hero product, Olaplex No. 3, as “undupable.” But the real winners of dupe domination are the businesses that used the budget-forward trend as a way to gain visibility and new customers.

In May, the Atlanta-based budget beauty brand Clover by Clove + Hallow launched a “Dupes Done Better” campaign, positioning its vegan and cruelty-free products as versions of trending designer products, made “better for you and the planet.” In product listings, the brand makes direct comparisons. Its $18 Maxed Out Volumizing Mascara, for instance, is “inspired by” Lancôme’s $33 Dèfinicils Mascara, made with 92 percent “naturally derived” ingredients and packaged in a 100 percent previously recycled plastic tube.

That product development process isn’t unusual in the beauty industry, says founder and CEO Sarah Biggers-Stewart, who launched the brand in 2021. “Anytime you launch a product, you are using benchmarks in the R&D process–you’re sending in products from other brands and saying, ‘I’m really inspired by this, but I want to tweak it to make it mine,'” she says. “That’s happening across the board with the most expensive brands and the most affordable brands. What we’re doing is being on the nose by saying what we were inspired by.” Critically, Clover by Clove + Hallow only “dupes” products made by much larger brands, and avoids using other small, indie brands as inspiration, Biggers-Stewart adds.

The strategy has paid off: Since launching its dupe campaign Clover by Clove + Hallow has increased revenue by more than 300 percent and has decreased cost per acquisition for new customers by 43 percent. Other brands have found similar success. The New York City-based fragrance brand Dossier, which sells “impressions” of designer perfumes, landed on the Inc. 5000 this year, with 10,342 percent three-year growth. The company launched in 2019. The brand’s Woody Sandalwood perfume retails for $49 for 50 mL, compared to its inspiration, Le Labo Santal 33, which retails for $230 for the same size.

“From the get-go, we knew that we wanted to make impressions,” says founder and CEO Sergio Tache. “The fact that we have this ‘inspired by’ impression of a famous perfume really helps the user understand what kind of perfume he or she could expect. It’s helpful to have that reference point.” Tache adds that most Dossier customers buy multiple different products at once, and that the company sees high rates of return, with customers purchasing new SKUs: “The rhythm at which they come back tells us there’s no way they finished their two or three bottles. We really enable our customer to try new things.”

The brand’s goal for its direct comparisons is to succinctly communicate the quality of its products, Tache says. “When people see Dossier, we want them to think, ‘Okay, they make great perfumes,'” he says. Earlier this year, the brand launched its own “Originals”–fragrances that don’t draw direct inspiration from existing perfumes.

Quince, a San Francisco-based “affordable luxury” fashion and lifestyle brand that sells products through a manufacturer-to-consumer model has compared its products to higher-end brands since its 2020 launch on both its website and in its social media advertising. On its website, it makes direct price comparisons to luxury brands. Its Australian Shearling Mid-Calf Boot, for instance, retails for $79.90, compared to $170 for similar styles of Ugg boots and $159.90 for similar styles of Emu boots. On social media, the company has similarly employed direct comparisons to more expensive products. But as the company grows, it is de-emphasizing this approach in its marketing efforts, says head of brand Antonieta Moreland. “Historically on paid social we called out other brands, and we’re trying to do less of that because I think it made us kind of a knockoff brand, which isn’t what we’re trying to do–it’s more that [Quince] is quality in our own right,” she says. Customers, however, may very well draw their own comparisons. “If you can identify that this is a product that XYZ is also selling for more, we don’t need to tell you that anymore.”

Moreland says that Quince has no plans to remove its price comparisons from product listings, as they “allow the customer to do that mental math faster,” but she contends that the brand “has a really strong two legs to stand on from a quality perspective” without making explicit comparisons on other channels. Plus, she adds, the brand’s product assortment–which includes fashion, home, baby, and travel goods–is designed to be minimalist and classic, rather than evoking any one specific brand. This spring, Quince raised $77 million in series B funding.

Still, the fear of coming across as a “knockoff” brand is a valid one, both ethically and legally. Dupes and knockoffs–terms that refer to the same type of goods, albeit with different connotations–critically lack the logo of the products they’re imitating. Inclusion of another company’s branding would make them counterfeits–and yet a recent Trustpilot survey showed that 49 percent of American Gen Z and Millennial consumers say they’ve been “scammed” by purchasing a dupe.

It is essential that brands eliminate any possible confusion that consumers may have about what they’re really purchasing in order to abide by trademark law, says Angela Dunning, a trade secrets lawyer and partner at the law firm Cleary Gottlieb. “I advise clients who want to engage in comparative advertising–‘buy our product instead of our competitor’s’–to limit the extent to which you’re referring to the other brand, only to that much that’s necessary to make your point,” she say. “Avoid using logos or other designer brand components. Textural references are better than showing another party’s protected trademark logo.” So, brands that are interested in employing a dupe strategy must be careful–read: work with a lawyer–to be sure their marketing is legally permissable. “When you think about dupes now, it’s unfortunately blurring into a counterfeit environment that is nowhere near what we do,” Biggers-Stewart says. “We’re never trying to profit off of confusing customers, misleading customers. We go out of our way to say that this is ours, it’s inspired by this product, it’s a swap.”

Alongside legal concerns, Dunning says brands should be careful about what dupes may convey; not all dupes may have comparable quality and manufacturing standards as the products that inspire them. And that can color consumers’ impressions of dupes as a whole. “There are ethical questions around these products,” Dunning says. “You have real concerns about markets being flooded with very low quality items that are manufactured often in places that don’t have great protections for workers and create issues with respect to sustainability and waste.”