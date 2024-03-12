Inside Bethenny Frankel’s Investment in Mingle Mocktails

The buzziest products in the alcohol and spirits category are drinks that don’t give a buzz.

That’s why Bethenny Frankel decided to join the ever-growing non-alcoholic beverage boom. Last summer–14 years after she got into the spirits business with her premade Skinnygirl margaritas–the entrepreneur and former reality star made an investment of an undisclosed size into Mingle Mocktails, a Philadelphia-based brand that sells sparkling, non-alcoholic cocktails, including “Cranberry Cosmo” and “Key Lime Margarita.” Today, the company announced a new partnership with the Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), which will help it expand its retail distribution.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Founder and CEO Laura Taylor launched Mingle Mocktails in 2017, and today the brand’s for sale in “thousands” of retailers–including Whole Foods, Wegmans, Publix, Total Wine, and CVS–in 45 states. The company declined to share its revenue, though stated that it grew 250 percent year-over-year in 2023; Crunchbase estimates its annual revenue ranges between $1 million and $10 million. According to Nielsen IQ data, Mingle was the fastest-growing brand in the non-alcoholic spirits category in 2023. And the market is growing: The global non-alcoholic spirits market was valued at $281.1 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $642.2 million by 2023, according to Allied Market Research. Frankel–a veteran of the beverage industry who sold her Skinnygirl spirits business to Beam Global for an estimated $100 million in 2011–is bullish on Mingle’s potential to dominate the growing sober-curious market. While she declined to share the details of her investment in the brand, she says the partnership arose from her genuine interest in the product: After Frankel shared a positive review of Mingle on her TikTok, Taylor reached out, and the two struck up a partnership.

Frankel’s role comprises both adviser and spokesperson duties–and with her considerable platform (3.3 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million followers on TikTok) and prior success in the world of beverages, she is well-positioned to drive the company to new heights. She points to a few key lessons learned with Skinnygirl as guideposts for Mingle to continue on its growth trajectory–and for other burgeoning brands to thrive in their own respective markets. Focus on the cake, not the frosting

One mistake businesses may make early on is investing too heavily in marketing efforts–or “frosting”–before core business operations are fortified. “Especially in the beginning of a business, you need to be lean financially,” Frankel explains. “Only spend money on something you’re pretty much guaranteed to get an ROI on. If you don’t know, ask somebody–don’t just throw spaghetti against the wall.”

Since she made her investment in Mingle, Frankel says that the company has been most focused on distribution–resulting in the new partnership with RNDC. Now, however, it might be time to start experimenting with new marketing strategies. “We have the capability to scale, so we’re ready for a little frosting,” she says. “We weren’t talking about influencers six months ago. Now, we’ve got the cake, and it’s cooling, and we can frost it.” Don’t leave money on the table

With her role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel had a considerable platform on which to advertise her nascent company upon its launch in 2009. While that exposure led the brand to take off, Frankel says that the company wasn’t prepared with the necessary inventory to meet the moment: “We ended up not being able to fill the demand at all, and not in the BS social media way where everyone pretends they’re sold out to make it sound good.” It wasn’t a matter of simply not producing enough product, she adds–the company didn’t have the kind of capital needed to meet its immense initial demand. “We left money on the table,” she says. “In retrospect, we should have given somebody a piece of the action to fund what we needed–which was to go from 300,000 cases to 900,000, which is what people wanted.”

Listen to the customer With six flavors, Mingle has just the right variety, Frankel says. When businesses expand too quickly, into too many different categories, they risk overwhelming or alienating their customers, she suggests. “With Skinnygirl, my multibillion-dollar genius buyers were letting the market dictate everything,” Frankel says. “So if a retailer wanted 92 flavors, they were like, ‘Let’s innovate and make piña colada and rum punch and sangria.’ The buyer really wanted classic margarita and maybe one or two alternatives.”