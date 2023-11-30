Inside Walmart’s New Shoppable ‘RomCommerce’ Series and What It Harbingers for Brands

This holiday season, Walmart is putting its ad dollars where its customers are: in front of a screen–watching holiday romcoms.

Starting December 2, the Bentonville, Arkansas, retail giant is releasing a 23-part shoppable commercial series, dubbed “Add to Heart.” The holiday-themed romantic comedy will run on TikTok, Roku, and YouTube and will feature 330 Walmart products alongside add-to-cart buttons. Walmart previously experimented with shoppable product placement with a “scan to shop” partnership with Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean.

Tech platforms have increasingly experimented with shoppable video; TikTok officially launched its e-commerce functionality in September, which includes live shopping, shoppable videos, and storefronts. In 2022, Roku and Walmart launched shoppable ads through an exclusive partnership. And in 2020, YouTube launched its shoppable ad functionality, pairing video ads with browsable product imagery to encourage conversion. Social commerce–selling products directly on social media platforms–is a growing market that’s expected to hit nearly $80 billion by 2025, or about 5 percent of all e-commerce purchases, according to research by McKinsey. But that growth hasn’t come without challenges–leading some platforms to shutter social commerce functionalities. After introducing live shopping on Facebook in 2021, Meta shut down the feature in 2022. That year, Instagram also eliminated its affiliate program, which allowed creators to share and get commission on products directly on the platform.

But Walmart’s “romcommerce” isn’t a typical social commerce venture, nor is it a typical video ad. By drawing viewers in with original content–with a cast that includes the comedian Megan Stalter, who appears on the HBO series Hacks–the retail giant may keep them watching. But will they actually add any of those 330 products to their cart?