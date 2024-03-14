Meghan Markle Is Launching a Lifestyle Brand: American Riviera Orchard

The Duchess of Sussex has found a new title: founder.

Meghan Markle just announced the launch of a new brand, American Riviera Orchard, with a mysterious Instagram profile and website on March 14. The pages are scant in terms of details — save for a film-style Instagram story that shows the former actor in what appears to be her Montecito, California home, arranging flowers, ostensibly mixing ingredients for some kind of baked good, and petting a dog while dressed in a black evening gown.

Those clues may not add up to much, but the company’s trademark application is far more revealing: Markle is launching a lifestyle brand. American Riviera Orchard’s pending trademark shows that the brand has intentions to sell a number of home goods, including, but not limited to, tablecloths, placemats, dinnerware, napkin rings, tableware, tea sets, and cookbooks. The trademark also includes food items, such as jellies, jams, and marmalades — the makings of a solid high tea, with a California twist. Santa Barbara, after all, is colloquially known as the “American Riviera.”

This isn’t Markle’s first foray into business. In a talk at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in 2021, the duchess revealed that she made and sold scrunchies at the age of 8 or 9, People reported: “I remember the feeling of knowing that I had done something, I had invested in myself and done this labor and been compensated for it. There’s a sense of pride that comes from that.”

Her more notable venture, however, is The Tig, the lifestyle blog that Markle published from 2014 through 2017, until her engagement to Prince Harry. On the website — which took its name from the duchess’s favorite wine, Tignanello — Markle published content that spanned topics from food and travel to wellness, beauty, and fashion. The royal has also gained experience in the world of startups. In 2020, she invested an undisclosed sum in the Santa Barbara-based wellness brand, Clevr Blends, she told Fortune.

Four years after the Sussexes stepped down as senior royals and moved to California, the couple are investing further into their own ventures. After mutually parting ways from Spotify — and the reported $20 million podcasting deal the pair made with the audio giant — Meghan and Harry secured a new contract with Lemonada Media, Deadline reported in February. As a part of the deal, Lemonada will both distribute season one of the couple’s Archetypes podcast and develop a new podcast that Markle will host.