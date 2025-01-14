She’s Building the Technology That Could Reshape the Entertainment World. You Just Can’t See It

When Kirin Sinha imagines the near future, she doesn’t see a world where people are constantly looking down at their phones. In a few decades, or even just a few years, she says, people will become more present, looking out and around at one another and their surroundings. That is because the things on their phone—emails, games, search engines, and even social media—will be right in front of them.

Augmented reality, the technology that’s been around for more than 30 years and uses computer vision to overlay digital content onto the real world, has the power to transform the way that people interact with their surroundings, Sinha contends. With AR, she says, “computing becomes truly personal. It’s through your eyes, through your vision of the world.” That future, to some degree, is already here. With a smartphone’s camera, visitors at a theme park can now interact with their favorite characters on a screen that places them within their favorite fictional world. At tourist destinations, guests can learn fun facts about their surroundings. And in their own homes, kids can battle monsters and fight villains who creep around their parents’ bedrooms. Currently, all people need to engage in AR is an outward-facing camera and a screen—a smartphone or a camera-equipped television that may resemble a magic mirror—but Sinha says that prototypes for AR-enabled eyewear show increasing promise, which means that the friction between the virtual and the real could ease even further. And the number of real-world experiences that offer this kind of digital-physical integration will expand—that is, if Sinha has anything to do with it. Founded in 2017, her company, Illumix, is building the hardware-agnostic technology that already powers digital-physical content across undisclosed entertainment venues, live events, and the hospitality industry. The company has raised nearly $30 million from institutional investors that include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sony Innovation Fund, and LightShed Ventures, as well as Disney and Mark Cuban.

“In the next 10 to 20 years, all content will have a digital-physical element. We won’t be bogged down by phones, and in that version of the world, Ilumix is the company that’s providing the pipes for any real-world location,” Sinha says. “What Google did for organizing information—in this next phase, it’s not going to be a search engine, it’s going to be an interaction engine. That’s what Illumix is.” It’s an audacious vision, but Sinha is uniquely poised to achieve it. She may have a mountain of degrees, including a bachelor’s in computer science from MIT and two master’s degrees in mathematical theory, from Cambridge and the London School of Economics, but what the 31-year-old really learned in school was how to hustle. At Stanford business school, where a fellowship turned into her shot at startup stardom, she’d devote all of her waking hours to Illumix, routinely clocking in with her founding team from 8 a.m. to midnight and doing a physical challenge once an hour, like holding a plank or doing jumping jacks. (At midnight, they’d feast on a rotisserie chicken from the nearby Safeway and loosen up with a dance break.) Sinha even set up an unauthorized HQ in an unused Lightspeed office to save cash—until Lightspeed, an investor, finally took notice and bid them to find a space of their own.

– – – It was a “hair on fire moment” that led Sinha to the conclusion that she had to start an AR company of her own. Technological advances in computing were accelerating. Smartphone accessibility meant that the general population had both a supercomputer and a camera with them at all times. It felt “very obvious” to Sinha that these changes would lead to a change in the way people got information and interacted with the world around them. You might recall that the summer of 2016 introduced the world to what might be considered the most well-known AR game, Pokémon Go, and that the following year, Snap launched its first hit AR filter that used an outer camera: the dancing hot dog. These were the advances in AR technology visible to the general public. Sinha saw much more. She officially launched the company while at Stanford, guerrilla pitching her classmates and getting together a group that yielded interest from Lightspeed, which invited the nascent business to participate in its summer fellowship program. “The headspace all of us approached this with was, ‘This is going to be the most intense summer of our lives,'” she recalls. “‘We want to give this 100 percent of what we have because we want to know for sure, at the end, does this have legs? How can we quickly fail or succeed in the next three months?’” Sinha knew she wanted her company to focus on augmented reality infrastructure. But that was a big task. When it came to building a “pure tech business,” she knew that the best strategy was to “start really niched in” and then expand, she says: “You can’t boil the whole ocean, right?”