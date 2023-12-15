The WNBA Is Teaming Up With Women-Led Businesses

Finding the right partnership can be a slam dunk for a business–and women-led businesses are increasingly finding that partner in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

In October, Culver City, California-based intimates brand Skims, co-founded by Kim Kardashian, signed on as the league’s official underwear partner. In July, Merrillville, Indiana beauty brand Mielle, founded by Monique Rodriguez, became the WNBA’s Official Textured Haircare Partner. And New York City-based beauty brand Glossier, founded by Emily Weiss, launched a new campaign with the WNBA in August, after becoming the league’s first official beauty partner in 2020, Essence exclusively reported.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

There’s good reason for increased interest in the league; the WNBA audience has grown 43 percent year-over-year. More broadly, viewership of women’s sports has surged in recent years, and women between the ages 18-to-24 are the fastest-growing sports audience, according to Nielsen data. “It’s moved on from the idea that partnering with the WNBA is the right thing to do because your heart will be happy,” says Colie Edison, chief growth officer for the league, “It’s the right thing to do because you will see ROI. It’s a smart investment.” While the WNBA declined to share the value of its individuals sponsorship deals, the league’s 2023 annual sponsorship revenue is estimated to be $860.1 million from 36 partnerships, including television contracts, according to a June 2023 report by the London-based research and analytics firm GlobalData.

WNBA fans, Edison says, are two times more likely to buy a product from a league sponsor or one of its teams, and they’re also two times more likely than general sports fans to notice who sponsors WNBA events. “Our fans want to support the brands that support us.” Not to mention, she adds, WNBA fans tend to be digital natives, since historically, viewers have had to rely on online streaming to tune into games. Television ratings for WNBA games climbed in the past year, which could impact the league’s next TV contract negotiations in 2025, the Associated Press reported.

That makes a strong business case for brand partnership–but it’s important that the league’s partners are the right fit. While the WNBA also works with larger corporate sponsors such as Google and Nike, upstart female-founded brands make a natural complement. “We’re really focus on the alignment of our shared values, making sure that the partner is committed to supporting women’s basketball, elevating the sport, and really, at the end of the day, supporting our efforts and empowering women on and off the court,” Edison says. “It’s really like this perfect puzzle coming together.” The New York City womenswear brand M.M. LaFleur‘s multi-year partnership with the New York Liberty, announced in July, came about organically, thanks to an alignment of values. In March, M.M. LaFleur founder Sarah LaFleur met Liberty CEO Keia Clarke while they both received honors from the League of Women Voters for their civic engagement efforts, and the two quickly developed a partnership. Today, M.M. LaFleur outfits Liberty coach Sandy Brondello–an opportunity for the brand to showcase the ease of movement its apparel offers–collaborates with the Liberty on content, and hosts joint events with the team. Most recently, M.M. LaFleur and the Liberty worked together on a charity auction to benefit M.M. LaFleur’s longtime non-profit partner, Bottomless Closet.

“It’s true women’s sports is having a moment, and I wanted it to be more than a moment,” LaFleur says. “We were really simpatico in terms of the things we cared about.” That kind of alignment is a draw for potential partners; in a press release about Skim’s partnership with the league, Kardashian pointed out the WNBA and her brand’s “joint values of women empowerment and individual confidence.” Skims has also signed on as the underwear partner for the NBA and USA Basketball.

But the WNBA, specifically, offers a distinct cultural cache, Edison says, thanks to its DEI efforts. Larger sponsors, including U.S. Bank, Deloitte, and CarMax, have become WNBA Changemakers–which means they’ve committed to investing in the league’s efforts to build programming aimed at encouraging women and girls in athletics and developing leaders. While not all of the WNBA’s partners are a part of this programming, the league’s audience over-indexes on diversity, Edison says. Despite its recent growth, the WNBA doesn’t have set parameters on the size of potential partnerships, meaning there could be opportunities for smaller businesses. “We take everything on a case-by-case basis,” Edison says. “You’ll continue to see us develop ways for our brand partners to reach our fans in new and exciting ways, as well as deeply engage with our players.” The upcoming 2024 Olympics, she adds, will only add fuel to the fire, as the U.S. women’s national basketball goes for a record-breaking eighth consecutive gold medal. Not to mention, the WNBA is making its own moves for expansion. In 2022, the league raised $75 million from investors–the largest-ever capital raise for a women’s sports property.