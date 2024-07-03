To Build a Better Company Culture, Accept That People Are Not Expendable Resources

Samhita Mukhopadhyay’s career ascent from a “professional feminist” in the nonprofit world to becoming executive editor at Teen Vogue is a bonafide success story. But that seemingly straightforward trajectory doesn’t tell the deeper story of the burnout she faced. The truth is, she argues in her new book ‘The Myth of Making It: A Workplace Reckoning,’ that what we think of as success isn’t quite so simple–and in the post-Lean In era, it’s time to reconsider how we approach diversity in the workplace. Here, Mukhopadhyay unpacks the key takeaways for entrepreneurs from her book.

DEI in the workplace “There isn’t a perfect solution–but that doesn’t mean we should not try at all. The success of DEI is really based on how its implemented. It’s most effective when there’s buy-in at every level–every manager gets trained. It’s not just about employees of color. It’s not just about women. Every employee probably has some type of experience that might be different from their colleagues, and there is always an opportunity to create an environment where everybody feels included.

It’s important to prioritize it, and not make it feel like it’s separate from every other type of training that we do. and every other type of feedback that we give. Nobody likes to have difficult conversations. But where are the places where you could be giving better feedback? What are the mechanisms in place to actually hold me accountable or to hold a boss accountable?” Giving and accepting feedback

“My strategy is called ‘glows and grows’–I got the term from a former colleague. When I was working in consulting, a meeting went wrong, and one of my colleagues pulled me aside. He identified what went wrong in the meeting and gave me feedback on how it could have gone better, and he also identified things I did really well in the meeting. That was a huge turning point in my career where I was like, ‘ Oh yeah, there are going to be times when I’m not going to be great at everything, and I need feedback in those moments.’ It was really helpful because he gave me concrete steps for what to do better next time. That’s something I’ve adopted in my management style.

People need feedback–and you should receive feedback from your employees as well. You can have office hours or regular check-ins, where an employee can give you feedback about something that might have happened; it’s best for it to be a structured time.” Making people your greatest asset

“I think a lot of people go into business thinking that people are an expendable resource, and they’re not. Each person you bring on is a relationship. It’s somebody’s life and livelihood–so don’t take that lightly. One of the things that has really shifted in our culture and the workplace is that we all used to have the same job for 40 years, and that created a type of security. But it also created complacency. You want the creativity and excitement of a startup or some entrepreneurial venture, but you also don’t want to burn people out.

You have to mentor your staff. You should take a long time to hire people so that you know they are the right fit and that you’ve built the right relationships to manage those teams. Leadership training is a really big missing piece of this, and entrepreneurs are often people that are really good at one thing–but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re a good manager. So if you’re not a good manager, hire somebody who can do that work for you, because it’s going to hurt your business if you can’t create a functional workflow.”