What’s the Hottest Influencer Marketing Tactic for 2024? Harnessing Your Superfans

Instead of shelling out for top-tier creators, your budget may be best spent on existing fans of your brand.

In today’s social media landscape, not everyone is an influencer–but everyone can have influence.

That’s why many businesses are shifting their marketing dollars from professional content creators–whose services can be prohibitively costly for some brands–to everyday people capturing user generated content (UGC). The best part, this approach–which can involve a number of different tactics, including gifting free products and offering affiliate revenue–can tighten customer relationships, helping draw brand superfans deeper into a business’s product development pipeline.

Experts in the influencer marketing space have noted the change. “There are now multiple definitions of what it means to activate a creator and sub segments under the larger creator marketing umbrella, and I think UGC is at the forefront of that right now,” says Chris Jacks, director of growth strategy at the Los Angeles-based full-service influencer marketing agency HireInfluence, noting that the approach is particularly well-suited to businesses with limited budget for marketing. “Let’s say your brand has $5,000 and you need to get social-first content. UGC is a fantastic option for you.” Changing algorithms and social platforms–along with shifting consumer preferences for less polished and produced content–have driven this change. On TikTok, “you can go viral if you have 2,000 followers or 2 million followers,” says Jamie Ray, co-founder of the London-based influencer marketing agency Buttermilk. “So why then as a brand would you go to the top of the influencer pyramid?”

This shift doesn’t mark an end to influencer marketing–after all, the $4.92 billion U.S. influencer advertising market is still projected to grow more than 10 percent annually through 2028–but it does present a solid option for cost-sensitive brands or those looking to add variety to their overall influencer marketing campaign mix. Here’s how companies are turning up the heat on their superfans in 2024. Work with existing customers

As the influencer economy has grown, so too has consumer skepticism about paid endorsements. “Smart customers know when they’re being sold,” says Alex Taylor, co-founder and co-CEO of the Los Angeles-based supplement brand Perelel. “They know when an influenccer is being paid through a list of bullet points and a creative brief.” Taylor says that her brand is reducing its influencer budget relative to the company’s growth and funneling that budget toward its existing customers. Perelel’s “health advocates”–its network of unpaid brand ambassadors–are invited to special events and receive free products. Some do get paid opportunities, Taylor says, like the chance to be cast in an ad.

Beauty Stat, a New York City-based skincare brand, similarly works with existing customers in order to secure UGC. The brand occasionally works with paid influencers but more frequently sends free product mailers to followers in the hope that they’ll film or photograph their gift and share it on social media. The gift “doesn’t necessarily have to be expensive,” says chief marketing officer Yaso Murray, but it should be photogenic. While budget is a big reason brands are turning to their customers for content, Taylor and Murray both say there’s an even greater impetus for the shift: Customers not only convert, but they lead to longterm visibility. “We’ve had some great influencers this year drive some great EMV [earned media value],” Murray says. “But it’s just not sustainable. Are they going to keep posting for you? Are they going to keep reusing your product or keep talking about you? Probably not, because they’re going to charge you again.”

Hone your gifting strategy Gifting doesn’t typically involve brands making direct payments to recipients of mailers, but there are additional incentives they can offer to encourage the creation of UGC. BeautyStat, for instance, allows customers to receive affiliate commission on TikTok. Brands can also offer promotional discounts in return for UGC, adds Jacks. “The entry point for UGC could be as little as $100 for one to two assets,” he says.

It is important to note that brands may need to negotiate usage rights if they’re interested in using UGC in paid advertising; some UGC creators may ask for a fee and some may not, Murray says.

Brands should also be strategic when determining where to send mailers. The New York City-based lifestyle brand Apotheke, which is known primarily for candles, regularly gifts free products; chief marketing officer Carli Lampley say between 50 and 60 percent of the brand’s monthly product sends are influencer requests and the rest are the brand’s own targeted outreach. Lampley, similar to Taylor and Murray, says that she doesn’t judge potential gifting recipients by their number of followers. Instead, the Apotheke team looks at candidates holistically: Are they aligned with the brand’s lifestyle? Are their followers engaged? Are they someone who would genuinely purchase the brand’s products of their own accord? Do they have a relevant sphere of influence?

It’s beneficial for brands to think about gift recipients in “concentric circles,” says Scout Brisson, CEO of the Los Angeles-based non-alcoholic aperitif brand De Soi. By targeting microinfluencers that sit in relevant niches, for example De Soi might target creators beyond teetotalers with sober-curious creators, wellness influencers, and fashion and lifestyle influencers. The logic: By penetrating a target audience in a concentrated effort, you get enhanced brand visibility. “Consumers think they’re seeing the whole world, but what they’re really seeing is their own bubble,” Lampley says. Create lasting relationships

How to keep fans engaged overtime is another pain point for founders. “It’s one thing to say you work with thousands of nanocreators,” says Ray from Buttermilk. “To make a community, you’ve got to do more than that.” Rewards–like invitations to brand activations or spotlights on a brand’s website or social media–can incentivize customers to continue sharing their support for a brand online.

Small gestures can go a long way, Brisson adds. “People want to feel special,” she says. “If someone moves into a new apartment or has a baby or gets married, we make it a priority to acknowledge that the way you would for a friend, and that can be as simple as sending a bottle of De Soi and a bouquet of flowers.” There’s also abundant opportunities for brands to tap existing customers for valuable feedback and data. BeautyStat “co-creates” products with its most engaged fans and sometimes shares new products with them ahead of launch; the brand gets their honest feedback, while fans get exclusivity.

Value-sharing goes both ways. Perelel, co-founded by OB/GYN Banafsheh Bayati, works with doctors and other medical professionals as a part of its influencer strategy. “We’re in hundreds of doctors’ offices across the United States, unpaid. It’s because they’ve heard about the brand and because they’ve heard about the doctors involved in Perelel,” Taylor says. “They felt we are solving a huge pain point, not only for their customers, but for them. Most doctors don’t have a deep background on nutritional science–often times it’s about two weeks in medical school, and they don’t even go deep on prenatal vitamin.” The brand hosts educational gatherings, led by Dr. Bayati, for the medical community on the topic. Bring in the big guns

There is still a time and a place for traditional influencer marketing, Jacks says. The key is knowing when to use it. Ray echos that sentiment, adding that the vast majority of Buttermilk’s work for its clients–largely luxury beauty brands–involve “brand fans” or microinfluencers. The solution, he says, is to diversify your approach, should your budget allow. “We have huge amounts of data on big influencers [who] have converted for us in the past,” he says. “But if you’re spending millions on marketing dollars on a handful of big creators and they don’t convert, you’ve really got nowhere to go.”

There may be opportunities to gain visibility with larger influencers without shelling out for their endorsement. Perelel, for instance, has found success through content initiatives on its blog and podcast. “I interviewed people about their experience with motherhood, and naturally they would reshare and repromote these stories, which was really incredible and allowed us to dig deeper, rather than just having someone stand there with a box and be like, ‘This is Perelel,'” Taylor says. Still, for some brands, there can be a benefit to tapping traditional pay-to-play influencers, Ray says. Creators with larger followings can expand the visibility of big brand moments, like product launches or annual sales. But those efforts should be paired with a consistent UGC strategy.