Seeding Change: A Guide to Bountiful Results 

Successful organizational change looks a lot like successful gardening. The harvest yield greatly depends on the approach and no amount of Miracle-Gro will save a dead plant. There are many actions a leader can proactively take to increase the likelihood the change will be bring about the desired business impact of a change in flight. As a leader, you can optimize your ability to repeatedly grow successful change by following these five steps.

Walk the grounds Are the conditions ripe? Is the existing soil fertile? Just as you would not plant a palm tree in the artic nor transfer a prized flower in the heat of summer, it is important to consider the existing conditions before you begin planting. Change leaders must go out and test the waters (and soil). Questions to consider: What does readiness for this specific change look like? Will the case for change resonate with the team or do you anticipate resistance? What do past reactions, successes, and failures tell you that would help predict success/needs for this change? If the last two shrubs died on the corner of your driveway, would you plant the same type of shrub the next time? Consider what would increase success this time around. What do you need to do differently?

Prepare the soil Wild plants naturally select the best environment to grow. Just as the best soil prepares itself and needs little manipulation, involved employees will often help design the best change for their environment and business needs. High involvement change is also most ideal as participants prepare themselves for the change by being involved in designing the solution. Questions to consider: Who should I involve to create the solution? How can I delegate and empower a larger set of collaborators? How do we guard against needing to “sell” the change and instead sell the opportunity to co-create the change? Depth and spacing Seed packets provide advice on how deep into the soil you should place the seed. They also provide guidance on how many seeds should be placed in the same hole and how far apart you should place the holes to allow for plant growth. Effective change leadership requires an understanding of how deep and how far apart change is occurring in the impacted groups.

Questions to consider: What is our organization’s capacity for change? Is the staff fatigued? Does this change require step change/transformation or could incremental changes do the trick? “Deep” (complex, systemic) and closely spaced change requires stronger considerations of pace and employee involvement. The cumulative impact of various change efforts is often not considered. Healthy plants can quickly be crowded out by weeds. So too can successful changes. Sprinkle, pour, or flood…or pray for rain Sprinkling water consistently on a plant wins every time over occasional, infrequent watering. One good flood will lead to destruction. Change communication is the same.

Flooding information may be convenient for the change leader but overwhelming for the employee. No “one and done” strategy has proven successful. And mass, impersonal messages don’t get to the personal impact often needed to change mindsets and behaviors. You can make a big splash but waste a lot of water on already saturated soil. Pouring can dislodge seeds. Communication needs to happen at the rate that can be absorbed. Employees want to hear the strategic vision from their most senior leader, typically the founder or CEO. Employees want to learn about the direct impact to their role from their supervisor. When we mix up who delivers the “why” and the “what” messages, we run the risk of confusing and disengaging employees. Sprinkling communications is best. Frequent two-way communication has proven to be most successful year after year in research on successful change. To be effective, the water must get to the roots—the faster the better—so multiple communication types sent multiple times is your best bet.

Weed and prune It is unrealistic to think all petals and leaves will be perfect. Some will wilt and eventually fall to the ground. The same is true for change. We can’t make everyone happy and it’s likely not everyone will thrive in the change. While it is important to manage resistance, founders and leaders should try not to get preoccupied with it as resistance can be a sign of healthy change as employees recognize and absorb the request to perform differently. The journey requires us to all travel through a space of concern and curiosity in order to get to the point of adoption. Questions to consider: What is progression through the change curve telling you? Who is moving too fast and who is moving too slow? Are you reaching a tipping point where a critical mass is getting on board? What are the key resistance factors? Are there themes that would make you reconsider aspects of the change or can you push through the messiness to get to the end result? Pruning makes for pretty flowers. It’s also where gardeners take on risk of injuring the broader plant—and themselves. You may recognize the need to redeploy leaders/project members to let the change grow in the healthiest way. There are always tough tradeoffs to explore in these situations.